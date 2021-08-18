ECRS of Boone Ranked on Inc. 5000’s List of Fastest-Growing Companies

Inc. magazine has released its 40th annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. ECRS, a retail technology company based in Boone, joins this impressive list of the most successful companies in America’s most dynamic economic segment – its independent small businesses.

“We’re honored to have earned yet another spot on the Inc. 5000 list. Over the past few years, ECRS has seen strong growth in our local and regional retail communities, which has fueled our success. We are proud to serve our customers as they expand their businesses and wish them continued growth in the years to come.”

– Pete Catoe, Founder & CEO

Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been highly competitive within their markets, but this year’s list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020’s unprecedented challenges. The average median three-year growth rate of this list soared to 543 percent and the median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, these companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by various criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

Methodology: Companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. To qualify, companies must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies.

ABOUT ECRS

ECRS is a US-based, Certified Evergreen™ transaction and retail solutions provider, with a successful track record that stretches over 30 years. ECRS future-proofs local and regional retailers to win in today’s market, while preparing them for tomorrow’s opportunities. ECRS’ revolutionary CATAPULT® POS system is the market’s only truly unified transaction platform, running in thousands of locations across North America. With CATAPULT, the point of sale, self-checkout, deli scales, fuel pump, pharmacy, web-store, inventory, customer loyalty, back office, e-commerce, and enterprise management all share one single transactional logic. Unified Transaction Logic™ empowers retailers to prosper by providing actionable business intelligence across their enterprise. Unifying hardware, software, and services, ECRS offers friction-free, cost-saving solutions that increase customer engagement while transforming the consumer experience.

