ECRS Honored for 3rd Year as Inc. 5000 Company

Published Thursday, August 17, 2017 at 12:42 pm

Inc.magazine has released its 36th annual Inc. 5000 list, an exclusive ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. Western North Carolina-based retail technology firm, ECRS, joins this impressive list for the third consecutive year.

Only 20 percent of all companies on the list have been honored 3 or more times. The list represents the most comprehensive look at a vital segment of the U.S. economy—America’s growing entrepreneurial enterprises.

“ECRS has been in business for almost 30 years and it is such a great honor to continue experiencing the kind of growth necessary to be on the Inc. 5000 list for three years in a row. We look forward to this kind of continued growth and prosperity as we assist our customers to expand their own businesses with our retail success solutions.” – Pete Catoe, Founder & CEO

From Inc. 5000 – “These 5,000 fastest-growing private firms in America are creators. They create companies, they create value, and they create jobs–619,631 of them over the last three years.”

ECRS will be recognized at the Inc. 5000 Conference and Gala, October 10-12, 2017 in Palm Desert, California.

Comments

comments