Easter EGG-stravaganza Comes To Boone!

A number of community organizations are coming together this week to present a community Easter EGG-stravaganza, with events taking place this Thursday and Saturday, April 7 and 9.

The event kicks off with the Watauga County Parks and Recreations’s “Field of Dreams Egg Dash!” The hunt will feature three separate egg hunts on three fields, depending on the age range. There will be opportunities for kids from zero through 12-year-old. The egg hunts begin at 5:30, on Thursday April 7, at the ball fields next to the Watauga Recreation Center and Tot Lot. Look for Casting Bread’s giant 17-foot duckie!

The Egg-stravaganza festivities continue on Saturday morning, April 9, starting in the morning at the Watauga County Farmers’ Market Kids Corner. The Children’s Playhouse will be on hand working on crafts with the kids.

The Watauga County Public Library will be hosting a Downtown Boone Alphabet Egg Hunt throughout the month of April, and they will have extra special guests and prizes on the morning of April 9 – including a visit from the Easter Bunny. Crafts and other fun begin at the library at 10:00 a.m., and a special Easter story time will start at 11:00 a.m.

Head back over to Daniel Boone Park at noon on April 9, for fun in the Daniel Boone Native Gardens and Hickory Ridge Homestead, which will feature special egg hunts. Kids ages nine and under will have an egg hunt in the Daniel Boone Native Gardens, and kids ages 10-12 will have an egg hunt around the Hickory Ridge Homestead Cabins.

For more information on each event, please contact each agency directly.

Courtesy of the Town of Boone.

