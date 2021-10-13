Early Voting for Watauga County Municipal Elections Begins Thursday and will Continue Through October 30

Early voting for Watauga County’s municipal elections in Boone, Blowing Rock, Seven Devils and Beech Mountain begins on Thursday morning at 8 a.m.

More than 460 cities and towns across North Carolina are conducting elections in November to choose local leaders, such as mayors and councilmembers.

During the early voting period, any registered voter may vote at any early voting site in their municipality before Election Day. Individuals may also register and vote at the same time using same-day registration.

To take advantage of same-day registration, voters must attest to their eligibility by signing a voter registration application and providing proof of residence.

During the early voting period, registered voters may update their name or address, but may not change their party affiliation.

Voters may also vote on Election Day, November 2, at their assigned precinct or cast an absentee-by-mail ballot, if their municipality offers absentee-by-mail voting. The deadline to request a ballot is October 26.

One-stop early voting will be happening at two locations:

Watauga County Administration Building, Commissioners Board Room

814 W. King Street, Boone, 28607

Appalachian State University Plemmons Student Union, Blue Ridge Ballroom

263 Locust Street, Boone, 28608

Parking for the student union voting location is at 614 Howard Street in the East Howard Lot next to the Miles Annas Student Services Building.

Beech Mountain, Blowing Rock, Boone and Seven Devils town citizens that are registered to vote in Watauga County can vote early at either location and same-day registration is also available at both locations.

Early voting hours

Watauga County Administration Building

October 14-15, 8:00 am – 5:00 pm

October 18-22, 8:00 am – 5:00 pm

October 25-29, 8:00 am – 5:00 pm

October 30 (Saturday), 8:00 am – 3:00 pm

Appalachian State University Plemmons Student Union

October 18-22, 10:00 am – 4:00 pm

October 25-29, 10:00 am – 4:00 pm

October 30 (Saturday), 8:00 am – 3:00 pm

