Early Voting for Municipal Elections Ends on Saturday at 3 p.m.; A Total of 634 Votes Cast So Far in Watauga County

Early voting continues to be at a slow pace for Tuesday’s upcoming municipal elections in Watauga County. As of the end of the day on Thursday, 335 people have voted early at the Plemmons Student Union location on Appalachian State’s campus and 299 people have voted early at the Watauga County Administration Building on King Street.

A large portion of the early votes have been in the Boone Town Council and mayoral races where 592 people have voted early and 18 others have voted by mail in Boone. There have been 38 early votes and 10 absentee votes for the Blowing Rock Town Council and mayoral races. Three early votes have been counted for the town council race in Beech Mountain and so far zero early votes have been cast for the Seven Devils town council race.

Early voting will continue through Saturday, October 30, at both locations: Watauga County Administration Building, Commissioners Board Room, 814 W. King Street, Boone, 28607, and at the Appalachian State University Plemmons Student Union, Blue Ridge Ballroom, 263 Locust Street, Boone, 28608.

Early voting will be available at the administration building until 5 p.m. today and at the student union until 4 p.m. today. Both sites will be open on Saturday from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. for the final day of early voting.

All Election Day sites will be open from 6:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. If you requested an absentee ballot, all ballots must be postmarked by Election Day on November 2.

Who is on the Ballot?

Boone Town Council (Three seats)

Todd Carter

Jon Dalton George

Benjamin Ray

Virginia Roseman

Adrian Tait

Eric Woolridge

Boone Town Council Unexpired Term (Two seats)

Eric Brown

Christy M. Cook

Rebecca Nenow

Edie Tugman

Boone Mayor

Tim Futrelle

Blowing Rock Town Council (Three seats)

Nancy Pitts Collins

Pete Gherini

Doug Matheson

Melissa Pickett

Blowing Rock Mayor

Charlie Sellers

Seven Devils Town Council (Three seats)

Brad Lambert

Leigh Sasse

Jeffrey Williams

Seven Devils Town Council Unexpired Term (One seat)

Wayne Bonomo

Beech Mountain Town Council (Three seats)

J. Weidner Abernethy

Erin Gonyea

Barry Kaufman

