Earl Davis and Tim Larson Share Edgewood Cottage as Artists in Residence July 4-July 10

Two artists will share Edgewood Cottage from July 4th through July 10th: Earl Davis, who works primarily in oils, and Tim Larson, who designs and creates epoxy furniture art.

Earl is mainly a painter of landscapes in oil — local Blue Ridge scenes, memorable landscapes from hiking vacations in national parks and woodlands. While Earl is inspired by and paints the beauty that calls out to him, he is especially inspired to interpret the effects of light. As paintings emerge on the canvas, Earle enjoys the fulfilling challenge of learning. Come enjoy Earl’s work from July 4th through July 10th at Edgewood Cottage in Blowing Rock. (www.earldavisfineart.com)

Earl Davis’s piece

Tim has been a wildlife and landscape artist his entire life, using a range of media from oils to acrylics to watercolor. As a continuously evolving artist, Tim now combines those painting skills with furniture design to produce one-of-a-kind, rustic, epoxy furniture pieces. Tim’s tables are created with live edge wood, stones, and sticks; and hand painted with acrylic accents such as trout, bass, crabs, plants, leaves and other natural features. Tim’s epoxy art can be used as cabinet tops, coffee tables, end tables, bar tops and fully custom pieces for any special need. Come meet Tim from July 4th through July 10th and commission an heirloom you’ll pass along to your next generation. (www.timlarsonartist.com)

Tim Larson’s piece

The Artists in Residence program is a free weekly art program that presents regional juried artists from May 28 through September 11, 2022 at Edgewood Cottage, 115 Ginny Stevens Lane, Blowing Rock, NC. For the full summer schedule of artists, visit http://www.artistsatedgewood.org.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

