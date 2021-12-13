Downtown Boone Christmas Parade Makes Its Way Down King Street as the Rain Came Down

All eyes were on the sky as parade time approached in Downtown Boone on Saturday afternoon. Rain was in the forecast and the weather radars were showing a band of showers slowly approaching. And 30 minutes before the start of the 2:00 parade, the rains did indeed come. But the parade went on and a festive crowd lined King Street as the rain-soaked parade participants carried on past folks under umbrellas and under store front overhangs. There were lots of cheering and waving – and big smiles from the kids as Santa Claus made his appearance at the end of the parade. Everyone seemed happy that the parade went on!
