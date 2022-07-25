Dot Griffith and Peg Schroeder Share Edgewood Cottage as Artists in Residence Through July 31

Two distinctively different artists share Edgewood Cottage this week from July 25th through July 31st.

Dot Griffith is a photographer’s photographer. After working in New York City as a freelance fashion and architectural photographer, Dot moved to Atlanta to work with designers, authors, and national magazines. She has travelled extensively photographing the effects of coal extraction and coal ash on our Appalachian mountains and traveled abroad with Water Keeper Alliance. The theme in Dot’s personal work is decay, which she continues to explore through birds and flowers. Her work will also be featured in her summer residency at The Blowing Rock Art and History Museum (BRAHM). Dot has extensive experience in photography and would love to meet and greet you at Edgewood Cottage from July 25th through July 31st.

Dot Griffith’s piece

Fiber artist Peg Schroeder was immediately captivated by the combination of symmetry and creativity when she began weaving in 2014, creating wearables and wall art, plus household items such as table runners, towels, and rugs. Often inspired by nature, her traditional fiber choices include bamboo, alpaca, and wool. Peg also gives renewed life to recyclable objects such as silk saris, roofs, chairs and beyond. Come enjoy Peg’s work at Edgewood Cottage from July 25th through July 31st.

Peg Schroeder’s piece

The Artists in Residence at Edgewood Cottage program is sponsored by the Blowing Rock Historical Society. The Society operates both Edgewood Cottage and the 1888 Museum and continues to celebrate and promote Blowing Rock’s heritage through its events and programs. To learn more, please visit the Society’s website at www.blowingrockhistoricalsociety.com

