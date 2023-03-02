Dodgeball for Hope Returns to Watauga High School on Saturday, March 11

Whether as a participant, a spectator or volunteer, there will be lots of fun for everyone at Dodgeball for Hope on Saturday, March 11, at Watauga High School, a fundraiser for the Hope Center of Boone.

By Sherrie Norris

What began nearly a decade ago as a successful annual fundraiser for the Hope Center in Boone was, like many events, put on hold during the Covid-19 pandemic. But, the good news is, the fast-paced, exciting tournament known as Dodgeball for Hope is returning next week — and it promises to pick up where it left off. After a two-year hiatus, the staff, volunteers and clients of Hope Center are happy to announce that Dodgeball for Hope will take place on Saturday, March 11, at Watauga High School. Registration opens at 1 p.m. At 2 p.m. the Minor League (ages 12 and under) will get the tournament started, followed at 4:30 p.m. with Major League action for those 13 and above. Registration for a team of five is $100. All players will receive a free T-shirt for participation. Prizes will be awarded to the winning teams. Players are encouraged to wear fun and creative outfits that coordinate with those of their teammates. The costumes are usually a highlight of the day.

“We would love for the community to join us for Dodgeball for Hope,” said Taylor Campbell, the center’s current Director of Operations. “If you haven’t registered your team, now is the time to do so. (See link below). And, If playing isn’t your thing, we also have several volunteer spots open and would love to have your help on game day.” Campbell adds, “Dodgeball for Hope is a family-friendly, community competition where teams of five will face off in the ultimate dodgeball throw- down. One team will rise through the ranks and ultimately be crowned Dodgeball for Hope Victor.”

According to Campbell, thanks to the event’s “amazing sponsors,” 100-percent of the tournament proceeds, including team registration, will benefit The Hope Center.

For more information on team registration or volunteer opportunities during the event, visit http://www.choosehope.org/dodgeball

About The Hope Center

According to Campbell, Hope Center, in 2022, provided services to 146 clients. The Hope Center’s vision is to be the first choice for women with unintended pregnancies in the High Country. The agency is also a valuable source for all High Country women looking for pregnancy resources and confirmation of their pregnancy. The Hope Center’s mission inspires confidence, builds community, and promotes the well-being of women through medical, emotional and practical services. The agency serves women of all ages each year with free and confidential care. Located on Howard Street in Boone, Hope Center serves residents of the following counties: Watauga, Ashe, Alleghany, Wilkes, Avery and Mitchell Counties in North Carolina; Bristol, Va., as well as Washington and Grayson counties in VA, Johnson, Carter and Unicoi Counties in Tenn.

For more information about Hope Center, call 828-265-4357, text 828-278-9642, visit http://choosehope.org/ or find The Hope Center on Facebook.

