Delayed Harvest Trout Waters Open Oct. 1

Chris Wood displays a brown trout that he has just caught on Cane Creek.

RALEIGH, N.C. (Sept 16, 2024) – The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission (NCWRC) will implement Delayed Harvest Trout Waters regulations on 34 trout waters beginning Oct. 1.

Under Delayed Harvest Trout Waters regulations, no trout may be harvested or possessed from identified waters between Oct. 1 and one half-hour after sunset on June 6, 2025. No natural bait may be possessed, and anglers can fish only with artificial lures with one single hook. An artificial lure is defined as a fishing lure that neither contains nor has been treated with any substance that attracts fish by the sense of taste or smell.

NCWRC staff stock Delayed Harvest Trout Waters from fall through spring with high densities of trout to increase anglers’ chances of catching fish. Delayed Harvest Trout Waters, posted with diamond-shaped, black-and-white signs, are popular fishing destinations for anglers who enjoy catch-and-release trout fishing.

For more information on trout fishing and stocking, visit NCWRC’s website.

NOTE: During the major renovation of the Bobby N. Setzer State Fish Hatchery, there will be a reduction in trout stockings by NCWRC during the 2025, 2026 and potentially 2027 trout stocking seasons. NCWRC will continue to update the public during this important process, which ultimately ensures the sport of trout fishing will robustly continue in North Carolina for future generations. Learn more through a comprehensive video about why the hatchery is being renovated and follow our progress at www.ncwildlife.org/setzer.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

