The Deep Gap Ruritan Club is inviting everyone to come out to their pinto bean supper on Saturday, October 23 from 4-7 p.m. at the Deep Gap Fire Department.

The menu will feature pinto beans, slaw, cornbread, relish, onions, sweet tea and a tasty dessert for $10. All proceeds from the dinner will go to benefit the Deep Gap Community.

The Deep Gap Fire Department is located at 6583 Old Highway 421 South, Deep Gap.

