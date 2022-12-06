December 2022 High Country Magazine Has Arrived; Pick Up Your Copy Today!

Photo by Ashley Poore.

The December 2022 edition of High Country Magazine, which is published by High Country Press Publications, is officially back from the printer and can be picked up in many locations across Ashe, Avery, and Watauga counties.

Inside this issue, 2022 High Country Magazine Author in Residence Doris Perry Stam shares part six of her six-part series on Lillie Shull Dougherty, one of Boone’s historic leaders. We hope you enjoy the much-anticipated conclusion of Stam’s exploration into the most remarkable life of Lillie Shull Dougherty.

Photo submitted.

Readers are then invited to travel back in time, and half way around the world, to follow the footsteps of some of the most prominent members of of our rich history — John and Jacob Mast. Join Diana White as she travels through Switzerland learning about her ancestors.

Photo by Ashley Poore.

Another inspiring story inside for your reading pleasure is of Ashe County native Chloe Parker, who is a 21-year-old business owner of the new storefront The Wranglin’ Mae in West Jefferson.

Additionally, there is a spotlight on Denise Presnell, a social worker who has touched so many lives in Watauga County — from Hardin Park Elementary to other areas across the High Country.

Photo submitted.

We also celebrate The Children’s Council, which started as a small group of volunteers, and show the lasting impact the organization has had on the region over the last 45 years. In addition, we take readers to visit the Swinging Bridge Farm, which is full of many trees, tours and tales to share.

However, last but not least, we highlight W.A.M.Y. Community Action whose mission inspires former clients to give back. There truly is something for everyone in the December 2022 magazine. Get your copy of issue today!

Photo submitted.

Photo submitted.

Photo submitted.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

