Debris Removal Plan for Watauga County Begins Sunday September 29; Read Here



WATAUGA COUNTY. NC – Watauga County Emergency Services would like to inform the

public of the system in place for debris removal from Hurricane Helene. Beginning today.

September 29th, members of the public will see trucks labeled “SDR” driving through Watauga

County and its municipalities. SR is a debris removal company that specializes in disaster

debris removal, and has contracted its service to Watauga County and the lown of Boone to

assist wil cleanu.

In following with guidance from FEMA, county residents are asked to do the following:

Maintain documentation of debris clean-up. This documentation can be a picture of the

debris prior to clean-up efforts and post clean-up eltorts.

Separate debris into five (5) piles:

Construction debris (i.e. drywall, building materials, carpet, etc.)

Vegetative debris (i.e. limbs, branches, plants, etc.)

Large appliances (if applicable)

d. Hazardous waste (i.e. oil, cleaning supplies, etc.)

Electronics (if applicable)

Debris should be placed curbside. If your street experienced any wash-outs, and a ditch was

formed next to the curb, do not place debris inside the ditch. Rather, place debris as close to the

curb as possible

Watauga County’s landfill and convenience stations will be closed the week of October I.

Individual communty members will not be able to access the Watauga County landfill. Please

follow the guidance laid out within this release to ensure the safety of all.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

