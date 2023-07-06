Daniel Boone Native Gardens Tour and Open House to Take Place July 12 at 6:30 PM

Come join the Blue Ridge Chapter for a tour of the Daniel Boone Native Gardens (651 Horn in the W Dr, Boone, NC) for their monthly meeting on Wednesday, July 12 in Boone! Bring your walking shoes and dress for the weather!

We’ll do a tour of the Gardens (join a group or use a map for a self-guided walk) and there will be info material on gardening with native plants, how to attract wildlife, and more. The event is open to the public, and you’re welcome to bring friends and family. The Gardens are run by volunteers and donations, so we ask that attendees put a $2 donation into the slot for the Daniel Boone Native Gardens to receive their door prize ticket at this meeting.

Courtesy of Blue Ridge Chapter – NC Native Plant Society.

