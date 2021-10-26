Daniel Boone Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution in Partnership with Wreaths Across America

Daniel Boone Chapter’s Veterans Project Chair Jennifer Walker and Daughter Autumn Walker participated in the Independence Day Parade in Blowing Rock, North Carolina on July 3, 2021

This year the Daniel Boone Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution is pleased to announce their partnership with Wreaths Across America. Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992. The organization’s mission – Remember Honor Teach – is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, as well as at thousands of veterans’ cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and beyond.

The Daniel Boone Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) in Boone, North Carolina, was organized on 16 October 1966 when a group of women met to honor their Revolutionary ancestors by forming a chapter of the NSDAR. The chapter’s objectives were and continue to be historic preservation, education, and patriotism. Any woman 18 years or older, regardless of race, religion, or ethnic background, who can prove lineal descent from a patriot of the American Revolution, is eligible for membership. Tracing your lineage is valuable because it preserves your family’s heritage. DAR volunteers are willing to provide guidance and assistance with your first step into the world of genealogy.

National Wreaths Across America Day will take place on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at over 2,500 participating locations nationwide. Currently, nearly 700 Daughters of the American Revolution Chapters participate in the annual wreath laying event at their local level, and help share the mission to Remember, Honor, Teach year-round. The Daniel Boone Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will be taking orders on behalf of those in North Carolina who would like to honor any Veteran and their service to the United States, and fellow Americans. These wreathes will be placed at Arlington Cemetery in Washington DC, and North Carolina’s own National Cemetery in Salisbury.

The Daniel Boone Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution are encouraging individuals, families, service organizations, veterans support organizations to join us in honoring and remembering all of those who have served. You can make a donation directly here https://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/41705/Overview/?relatedId=16698, or contact Chapter Treasurer Rachelle Jones at [email protected].

