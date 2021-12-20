Daniel Boone Chapter of NSDAR Participates in Wreath Placement at Salisbury Historic National Cemetery for Wreaths Across America Day

Photo by Kathleen McLendon

By Harley Nefe

The Daniel Boone Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) celebrated Wreaths Across America Day by placing wreaths at the Salisbury Historic National Cemetery on Saturday, December 18.

“Daniel Boone Chapter NSDAR is a proud sponsor of Wreaths Across America,” said Donna McNeil, Regent of Daniel Boone Chapter NSDAR. “It was an honor to participate in the wreath placement at Salisbury Historic National Cemetery as we remember our fallen U.S. Veterans, honor those who serve and teach the value of freedom.”

Boone’s Chapter NASDAR has been involved with Wreaths Across America in the past, but this was the first time the group has participated in laying the wreaths. The nationwide event of placing wreaths on the Veterans’ headstones actually returned this year after a hiatus in 2020 due to COVID-19.

Across the country, more than 2.4 million sponsored wreaths were placed by volunteers at 3,136 participating locations this past weekend. Boone’s Chapter of NSDAR sponsored 50 wreaths, and a group of 13 people represented the organization in Salisbury by taking part in the event.

“It was very humbling and an honor to place the wreaths,” McNeil said. “It really was amazing.”

She further said that all grave sites received a wreath, and at the Salisbury Historic National Cemetery, there were 7,506 wreaths placed in under an hour, which showed just how many volunteers were present.

“It was just a good experience,” McNeil described. “I think everyone needs to go and do that. It makes you aware of all the soldiers, loved ones and time periods.”

Not only is it a touching experience for the participants, but it also means a lot to the families of fallen soldiers.

“We would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who participated and who bought a wreath,” McNeil said. “If anybody would like to participate next year, please contact us!”

Boone’s Chapter of NSDAR will continue partnering with Wreaths Across America.

“We will be selling wreaths year-round, so we will begin immediately selling more wreaths to prepare for next year’s Wreaths Across America Day on December 18,” McNeil said.

Between now through January 14, 2022, every wreath sponsored through a fundraising group will be matched with a sponsorship from Wreaths Across America.

The Daniel Boone Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution encourages individuals, families, service organizations, and veteran support organizations to join them in honoring and remembering all of those who have served.

Donations can be made directly here at https://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/41705/Overview/?relatedId=16698 or by contacting Chapter Treasurer Rachelle Jones at [email protected]

Donna McNeil also invites everyone to visit Boone’s Chapter of NSDAR’s website at https://www.ncdar.org/DanielBooneChapter_files/ or their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Daniel-Boone-Chapter-NSDAR-1653213041611617 to learn more about the organization.

The Boone chapter of NSDAR has been around for 55 years now, as it was organized on October 16, 1966 by a group of women who met to honor their Revolutionary ancestors.The chapter’s objectives were and continue to be historic preservation, education, and patriotism. Any woman 18 years or older, regardless of race, religion, or ethnic background, who can prove lineal descent from a patriot of the American Revolution, is eligible for membership.

Photos courtesy of Kathleen McLendon

