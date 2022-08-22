Crossnore Announces the 4th Annual Fostering Communities Conference

Crossnore Communities for Children announces Making a Way Home,

their fourth annual Fostering Communities Conference.

Crossnore Communities for Children is pleased to announce the fourth annual Fostering Communities Conference entitled Making a Way Home. The conference will be held on Friday and Saturday, September 16-17, 2022 at The Old Rock School in Valdese, NC.

Crossnore Communities for Children created their Fostering Communities department in 2018 to work with community partners interested in providing support for children in foster care and the families who care for them. Initially funded by a grant from The Duke Endowment, Fostering Communities works with churches, civic organizations, local businesses, and individuals to recruit new foster parents, educate the community about foster care, and provide support for foster families. “We are grateful for these community partners who have stepped up in western North Carolina,” said Brett Loftis, Crossnore’s Chief Executive Officer. “Their generosity means that we can better serve children in foster care, their birth families, and foster families.”

The Fostering Communities Conference began in 2019 to offer training hours for foster parents, education for the community, and networking opportunities for foster families, social workers, and community partners. This year’s conference features keynote speakers, Peter Mutabazi and Jaymi Lynn. Mutabazi is a foster and adoptive father and is well known on Instagram as @fosterdadflipper. Jaymi Lynn is a former foster youth, foster and adoptive parent, and social media influencer @familyandcoffee. Friday night at the conference show cases Life in Limbo, an interactive foster care simulation, and a table fair of community organizations. Saturday’s breakout sessions will include understanding the impact of trauma, self-care, shared parenting, utilizing social capital, public policy basics, and more. “We are excited about the slate of speakers and breakout sessions for this year’s conference,” said Holly Kessler, Senior Director of Community Relations. “The conference is packed with rich content, and opportunities for support and networking.”

For more information and to register for the conference, please visit www.crossnore.org/fostering-communities-conference/.

