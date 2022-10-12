Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, Sept. 12-26, 2022
September 4
ARREST: A female suspect, 59, from Boone was charged with driving under the influence. Bond type: written promise. Court date: October 21.
September 12
ARREST: A male suspect, 26, from Boone was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: October 21.
INCIDENT: Vandalism of property was reported at 1075 State Farm Rd. in Boone.
INCIDENT: Breaking & entering building, larceny after breaking & entering, and destruction/damage/vandalism of property were reported at L12 Browns Mini Storage and Used Cars.
INCIDENT: Assault by pointing a gun and communication threats was reported at a dumpster site in Vilas, located at 8600 US HWY 421 N.
September 13
ARREST: A male suspect, 68, from Banner Elk was charged with second degree trespassing. Bond information is unavailable. Court date: October 21.
September 14
ARREST: A male suspect, 66, from Boone was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Secured bond: $500. Court date: October 21.
ARREST: A male suspect, 22, was charged with second degree trespassing. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: October 20.
September 15
ARREST: A female suspect, 30, from Boone was charged with simple assault and second degree trespassing. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: October 17.
ARREST: A male suspect, 51, from Jefferson was charged with a probation violation. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: October 7.
INCIDENT: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported at 1779 Poplar Grove Rd. S. in Boone. A Toyota Corolla window was reported damaged.
INCIDENT: Breaking and entering a motor vehicle was reported at 353 Elk Ln. in Deep Gap.
INCIDENT: Breaking or entering and injury to property were reported at 228 Winebarger Rd. in Deep Gap.
September 16
INCIDENT: Larceny of motor vehicle was reported at Uhaul Moving and Storage, located at 849 NC HWY 105. A U-Haul cargo van was reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 797 Silverstone Rd. in Zionville. Insulation and fuel refrigerant canisters were reported stolen.
September 17
INCIDENT: Driving under the influence was reported at 1663 Howard Creek Rd. in Boone.
September 18
INCIDENT: Damage to property was reported at The Cottages of Boone, located at 768 Fallview Ln. A Hyundai Sonata was reported damaged.
September 19
ARREST: A female suspect, 21, from West Jefferson was charged with failure to appear and possession of methamphetamine. Secured bond: $8,000. Court date: October 21.
ARREST: A male suspect, 50, from Boone was charged with second degree trespassing. Bond type: written promise. Court date: October 18.
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 8807 NC HWY 105 S. in Boone. A large brass bull elk statue was reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 5047 Old US HWY 421 in Zionville. A four-wheeler was reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 799 Brownwood Rd. in Deep Gap. A weedeater was reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Motor vehicle theft was reported at 209 Miller Ridge Rd. in Todd.
September 20
ARREST: A male suspect, 71, from Deep Gap was charged with sex exploitation of a minor. Secured bond: $20,000. Court date: November 21.
September 22
INCIDENT: Breaking & entering was reported at 9872 NC HWY 105 S. in Banner Elk.
ARREST: A female suspect, 64, from Zionville was charged with simple possession of a schedule IV substance. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: October 21.
INCIDENT: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported at 177 Easy St. in Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 27, from Crossnore was charged with a probation violation. Secured bond: $15,000. Court date: November 14.
September 23
INCIDENT: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported at 351 Russell Beach Rd. in Vilas. A Subaru Legacy windshield was reported damaged.
INCIDENT: Breaking & entering and larceny were reported at Valley Grocery and Gas, located at 9258 US HWY 421 N. Money out of a register and ATM were reported stolen.
ARREST: A male suspect, 34, from Boone was charged with breaking or entering. Secured bond: $2,500. Court date: October 20.
ARREST: A male suspect, 40, from Banner Elk was charged with simple assault. No bond. Court date: October 20.
September 25
INCIDENT: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported at 4660 Meat Camp Rd. in Todd. Windows were reported damaged.
INCIDENT: Assault inflicting serious injury and being intoxicated and disruptive were reported at 946 Fallview Ln. in Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 21, from Banner Elk was charged with being intoxicated and disruptive. Secured bond: $750. Court date: October 20.
September 26
INCIDENT: Breaking & entering was reported at 445 Rocky Knob Rd. in Zionville.
September 12
INCIDENT: Counterfeiting/Forgery was reported a 1846 US Hwy 421 S.
INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at the Village of Meadowview.
ARREST: A male suspect, 55, from Deep Gap was charged with failure to appear and drug equipment violations. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: November 21.
September 13
INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 208 Howard St.
INCIDENT: Embezzlement was reported at Bojangles, located at 1064 Blowing Rock Rd. Money was reported stolen.
INCIDENT: False pretenses/Swindle/Confidence game was reported at Lowes Foods, located at 267 New Market Centre.
ARREST: A female suspect, 44, from Kernersville was charged with carrying a concealed gun, possessing a stolen firearm, driving without a license and liquor law violations. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: October 20.
ARREST: A male suspect, 47, from Currie was charged with drug equipment violations, destruction/damage/vandalism of property, drunkenness, shoplifting, simple assault, larceny, and resisting arrest/hinder & delay. Secured bond: $3,500. Court date: October 21.
September 14
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Goodwill, located at 231 Boone Heights Dr. A light brown military bag was reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at 338 Brook Hollow Rd.
INCIDENT: Assault on a female was reported at 338 Brook Hollow Rd.
ARREST: A male suspect, 49, from Zionville was charged with drug equipment violations, simple possession of a schedule VI and a schedule II substance, and drug/narcotic violations. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: October 21.
September 15
INCIDENT: Theft from a motor vehicle was reported at 256 Rushing Creek Dr. A XDS 9mm pistol was reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Larceny of a firearm was reported on Dogwood road. Palmetto State Armory firearms were reported stolen.
ARREST: A male suspect, 19, from Charlotte was charged with driving after consuming alcohol. Bond type: written promise. Court date: October 20.
September 16
ARREST: A male suspect, 23, from Boone was charged with resisting arrest/hinder & delay, trespassing, and being drunk and disruptive. Secured bond: $2,500. Court date: October 20.
September 17
INCIDENT: Burglary/Breaking & Entering was reported at 353 Industrial Park Dr.
INCIDENT: Theft from a motor vehicle was reported at 353 Industrial Park Dr. Fuel, various cordless drills and a vehicle winch were reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at the Hospitality House, located at 338 Brook Hollow Rd. A cell phone was reported stolen.
ARREST: A female suspect, 28, from Todd was charged with drug/narcotic violations. Secured bond: $7,500. Court date: October 21.
ARREST: A male suspect, 28, from Boone was charged with disorderly conduct. Secured bond: $500. Court date: October 20.
ARREST: A male suspect, 29, from West Jefferson was charged with disorderly conduct. Secured bond: $500. Court date: October 20.
ARREST: A male suspect, 18, from Lenoir was charged with driving under the influence with a provisional license. Bond type: written promise. Court date: October 20.
September 18
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Publix, located at 1620 Blowing Rock Rd. A FL license, iPhone 8 with pink case, taupe leather purse with long strap and money were reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Aggravated assault was reported on Blowing Rock Rd.
ARREST: A male suspect, 28, from Charlotte was charged with driving under the influence. Bond type: written promise. Court date: October 20.
September 19
INCIDENT: A death investigation was reported at Highland Hills Motel, located at 2748 HWY 105.
INCIDENT: Shoplifting was reported at Publix, located at 1620 Blowing Rock Rd. Various perishable goods were reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 224 Yosef Dr. A table leg was reported stolen.
ARREST: A female suspect, 39, from Boone was charged with credit card/automatic teller machine fraud, false pretenses/swindle/confidence game. Secured bond: $15,000. Court date: October 21.
September 20
INCIDENT: Trespassing was reported at the Hospitality House, located at 338 Brook Hollow Rd.
INCIDENT: Wire fraud was reported at 155 Campus Ridge Dr. Money was reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Theft from a motor vehicle was reported at 795 Appalachian Dr.
INCIDENT: Larceny and counterfeiting/forgery were reported at Lifestore Bank, located at 1675 Blowing Rock Rd. Checks were reported stolen.
ARREST: A male suspect, 33, from Boone was charged with trespassing. Secured bond: $300. Court date: October 21.’
ARREST: A male suspect, 41, from Butler was charged with trespassing. Secured bond: $500. Court date: October 21.
September 21
INCIDENT: False pretenses/swindle/confidence game was reported at Peak of Boone, located at 199 HWY 105 EXT.
INCIDENT: A counterfeit bill was reported at Farm Bureau, located at 135 State Farm Rd.
INCIDENT: Larceny and trespassing were reported at Walmart, located at 200 Watauga Village Dr. Merchandise was reported stolen.
ARREST: A male suspect, 39, from Boone was charged with trespassing and larceny. Secured bond: $2,500. Court date: October 21.
September 22
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at the Circle K/Local Lion, located at 771 Blowing Rock Rd. A pint can of alcohol was reported stolen.
ARREST: A female suspect, 43, from Boone was charged with larceny. Secured bond: $500. Court date: October 21.
September 23
INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at the Hunger Coalition, located at 141 Health Center Dr.
ARREST: A male suspect, 44, from Boone was charged with simple assault. Court date: October 21.
September 24
INCIDENT: Assault on a female was reported at the Circle K/Local Lion, located at 771 Blowing Rock Rd.
ARREST: A male suspect, 22, from Roan Mountain, Tennessee, was charged with driving left of center, reckless driving, having an open container of alcohol, having no operator’s license, and driving under the influence. Court date: November 22.
ARREST: A male suspect, 21, from Boone was charged with assault on a female. Secured bond: $1,500. Court date: October 20.
September 25
INCIDENT: False pretenses/swindle/confidence game was reported at First Community Bank, located at 1013 HWY 105.
INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at 138 Ash Ln.
ARREST: A female suspect, 43, from Midlothian, Virginia, was charged with driving under the influence. Bond type: written promise. Court date: October 20.
ARREST: A male suspect, 59, from Boone was charged with simple assault. Bond type: written promise. Court date: October 20.
ARREST: A male suspect, 39, from Boone was charged with driving under the influence. Secured bond: $4,000. Court date: October 20.
