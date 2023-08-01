Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, July 24-30, 2023

July 24

ARREST: A male suspect, 28, from Boone, was charged with two counts of failure to appear. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: July 31.

ARREST: A male suspect, 18, from North Wilkesboro, was charged with failure to appear. Court date: August 23.

July 25

INCIDENT: Possession of drug paraphernalia and visible emissions were reported at 262 New River Heights Rd. in Boone.

INCIDENT: Theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories were reported at the Watauga Recreation Center, located at 231 Complex Dr. Vehicle parts/accessories/tag were reported stolen.

ARREST: A female suspect, 52, from Boone, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: July 31.

ARREST: A female suspect, 49, from Vilas, was charged with stalking. No bond. Court date unavailable.

July 27

ARREST: A male suspect, 31, from Trinity, was charged with probation violation. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: August 25.

ARREST: A male suspect, 54, from Zionville, was charged with communicating threats. No bond. Court date: August 22.

ARREST: A female suspect, 35, from Creston, was charged with larceny of a motor vehicle. Secured bond: $20,000. Court date: August 22.

ARREST: A male suspect, 39, from Vilas, was charged with a fictitious tag. No bond or court date information available.

July 28

ARREST: A male suspect, 55, from Boone, was charged with a warrant service. Secured bond: $1,500. Court date: August 24.

ARREST: A male suspect, 39, from Warrensville, was charged with driving with a revoked license, possession of drug paraphernalia, and second-degree trespassing. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: September 8.

July 29

ARREST: A male suspect, 28, from Vilas, was charged with a misdemeanor for being intoxicated and disruptive as well as possessing marijuana up to 1/2 oz. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: August 22.

ARREST: A female suspect, 52, from Banner Elk, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: August 22.

ARREST: A male suspect, 50, from Sugar Grove, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: October 9.

ARREST: A female suspect, 60, from Boone, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: August 22.

ARREST: A male suspect, 29, from Boone, was charged with second-degree trespassing, first-degree trespassing, and resisting a public officer. Secured bond. Court date: September 8.

July 30

ARREST: A male suspect, 28, from Vilas, was charged with assault on a person employed at a state/local detention facility. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: September 8.

ARREST: A female suspect, 48, from Vilas, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Secured bond: $750. Court date: September 8.

July 31

ARREST: A male suspect, 43, from Deep Gap, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $1,200. Court date: August 16.