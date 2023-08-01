Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, July 24-30, 2023

July 24
ARREST: A male suspect, 28, from Boone, was charged with two counts of failure to appear. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: July 31.
ARREST: A male suspect, 18, from North Wilkesboro, was charged with failure to appear. Court date: August 23.
July 25
INCIDENT: Possession of drug paraphernalia and visible emissions were reported at 262 New River Heights Rd. in Boone.
INCIDENT: Theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories were reported at the Watauga Recreation Center, located at 231 Complex Dr. Vehicle parts/accessories/tag were reported stolen.
ARREST: A female suspect, 52, from Boone, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: July 31.
ARREST: A female suspect, 49, from Vilas, was charged with stalking. No bond. Court date unavailable.
July 27
ARREST: A male suspect, 31, from Trinity, was charged with probation violation. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: August 25.
ARREST: A male suspect, 54, from Zionville, was charged with communicating threats. No bond. Court date: August 22.
ARREST: A female suspect, 35, from Creston, was charged with larceny of a motor vehicle. Secured bond: $20,000. Court date: August 22.
ARREST: A male suspect, 39, from Vilas, was charged with a fictitious tag. No bond or court date information available.
July 28
ARREST: A male suspect, 55, from Boone, was charged with a warrant service. Secured bond: $1,500. Court date: August 24.
ARREST: A male suspect, 39, from Warrensville, was charged with driving with a revoked license, possession of drug paraphernalia, and second-degree trespassing. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: September 8.
July 29
ARREST: A male suspect, 28, from Vilas, was charged with a misdemeanor for being intoxicated and disruptive as well as possessing marijuana up to 1/2 oz. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: August 22.
ARREST: A female suspect, 52, from Banner Elk, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: August 22.
ARREST: A male suspect, 50, from Sugar Grove, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: October 9.
ARREST: A female suspect, 60, from Boone, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: August 22.
ARREST: A male suspect, 29, from Boone, was charged with second-degree trespassing, first-degree trespassing, and resisting a public officer. Secured bond. Court date: September 8.
July 30
ARREST: A male suspect, 28, from Vilas, was charged with assault on a person employed at a state/local detention facility. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: September 8.
ARREST: A female suspect, 48, from Vilas, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Secured bond: $750. Court date: September 8.
July 31
ARREST: A male suspect, 43, from Deep Gap, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $1,200. Court date: August 16.
July 25
INCIDENT: Misdemeanor larceny was reported at Walmart, located at 200 Watauga Village Dr. Pending inventory was reported stolen.
ARREST: A male suspect, 50, from Deep Gap, was charged with trespassing of real property. Secured bond: $500. Court date: August 22.
ARREST: A female suspect, 21, from Boone, was charged with financial card transaction fraud, larceny, and financial card theft. Secured bond: $7,500. Court date: August 22.
July 26
INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 375 Glendale Dr.
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at the Appalachian Theatre, located at 559 W King St.
INCIDENT: Shoplifting was reported at CVS, located at 2147 Blowing Rock Rd. Sauvignon Blanc wine was reported stolen.
July 27
INCIDENT: Assault was reported at the Meadow Hill Apartments, located on Meadow Hill Dr.
INCIDENT: Wire fraud was reported at 152 Village Dr. Money was reported stolen.
ARREST: A male suspect, 19, from Boone, was charged with assault on a female. No bond. Court date: August 22.
ARREST: A female suspect, 20, from Boone, was charged with simple assault. No bond. Court date: August 22.
ARREST: A female suspect, 42, from Butler, TN, was charged with reckless driving, resisting arrest/hinder & delay, and drug/narcotic violations. Secured bond: $6,500. Court date: September 22.
July 28
ARREST: A male suspect, 37, was charged with larceny after breaking and entering. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: September 11.
ARREST: A male suspect, 35, from Boone, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: September 8.
July 29
INCIDENT: Damage to personal property was reported at Bavarian Village Apartments, located at 314 Meadowview Dr.
INCIDENT: A death investigation was reported at the Sleep Inn, located at 163 Hwy 105 Ext.
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Walmart, located at 200 Watauga Village Dr. Credit/Debit cards were reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Credit card/Automated teller machine fraud was reported at Walmart, located at 200 Watauga Village Dr.
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at the Hunger & Health Coalition, located at 141 Health Center Dr. A car key was reported stolen.
July 30
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at the Courtyard by Marriott, located at 1050 Hwy 105.
You must be logged in to post a comment.