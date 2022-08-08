Craig Franz and Robert Dennis Share Edgewood Cottage as Artists in Residence This Week Through August 14

Two artists share Edgewood Cottage this week, Craig Franz who works in pastels and oils, and Robert Dennis, who creates Tromp d’Oeil images.

Craig Franz’s piece

A forty-two year resident of western North Carolina’s High Country, Frederick “Craig” Franz’s home in Avery County is a landscape artist’s dream. His home is at the foot of rugged Grandfather Mountain and on the northern border of the Pisgah National Forest. The High Country’s four full seasons provide Craig with unlimited inspiration from which to paint. Working in soft pastels and oils, his award-winning paintings are created both plein air and in the studio. Come meet Craig from August 8th through August 14th at Edgewood Cottage in Blowing Rock. (www.craigfranzart.com)

Bob Dennis’s piece

With an extensive background in graphic illustration, Robert (Bob) Dennis is able to create a variety of original Trompe L’Oeil images, including individual paintings as well as interior and exterior murals.​ In the past, Bob has done bio-medical and botanical illustrations, created life-like carvings of birds and waterfowl, as well as portraits and murals. His current focus is on Trompe L’Oeil painting and other works customized to provide focal points and to enhance specific locations and decors. After initial consultations, murals are painted on site. Come enjoy the uniqueness and charm of Bob’s work, perhaps commission a mural, from August 8th through August 21st at Edgewood Cottage in Blowing Rock. (www.dennisart.net)

The Artists in Residence at Edgewood Cottage program is sponsored by the Blowing Rock Historical Society. The Society operates both Edgewood Cottage and the 1888 Museum and continues to celebrate and promote Blowing Rock’s heritage through its events and programs. To learn more, please visit the Society’s website at www.blowingrockhistoricalsociety.com

