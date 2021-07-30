COVID-19 Update: Positive Cases Across North Carolina Rise by a Staggering 99% Over the Previous Week

By Nathan Ham

The Delta variant of COVID-19 has brought about a huge increase in positive cases across North Carolina. The rate of positive cases per 100,000 people jumped up 99% from the previous week according to data provided by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. While the numbers still do not indicate a large number of infections (77 per 100,000 people), the percentage shows that the spread of the Delta variant is much broader than just one week ago.

The positive rate of infections in Watauga County jumped up to 4.28%, the highest it has been since mid-April. There are currently 22 active cases in Watauga County with 16 others being actively monitored.

Ashe County has 28 active cases with 39 people being actively monitored and Alleghany County has just two active cases with four people being actively monitored.

As of July 29, AppHealthCare has administered 41,024 vaccine shots. There have been a total of 8,245 positive COVID-19 cases in the three-county area served by AppHealthCare, including 84 deaths and 58 cases where someone that has been vaccinated has tested positive for the virus.

North Carolina has administered more than 9.6 million COVID-19 vaccine doses and 46% of the state’s total population has been fully vaccinated. In Watauga County, 27,095 people, or 48% of the population, are fully vaccinated.

AppHealthCare is encouraging anyone that hasn’t been vaccinated yet to schedule an appointment. They are offering the vaccine at any of their three health care clinics in Alleghany, Ashe and Watauga counties. To schedule an appointment in Alleghany County, call 336-372-5641. To schedule an appointment in Ashe County, call 336-246-9449 or to schedule an appointment in Watauga County call 828-264-4995. You can also choose to drop by for a walk-in appointment from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the three clinic locations:

AppHealthCare – Alleghany, 157 Health Services Road, Sparta, NC 28675

Watauga County Health Department, 126 Poplar Grove Connector, Boone, NC 28607

AppHealthCare – Ashe Health Center, 413 McConnell Street, Jefferson, NC 28640

In the latest COVID-19 update from Appalachian State University, the school announced that they have administered 4,679 vaccines at vaccine clinics and in Student Health Service.

Fully vaccinated students and employees should submit their vaccination status as soon as possible — students who live in residence halls are required to do so before move-in. This information will be kept confidential and will be used only to inform university-wide safety protocols. If students are not fully vaccinated for COVID-19 at the time of move-in, they must provide documentation of negative COVID-19 test results, and may be required to take additional COVID-19 tests prior to move-in. Unvaccinated students will also be subject to regular COVID-19 testing throughout the semester.

