COVID-19 Update: Nearly 41,000 Vaccinations Have Been Administered by AppHealthCare

By Nathan Ham

A slight majority of the population of Watauga County has had at least one COVID-19 vaccination shot, according to the latest data provided by AppHealthCare. 51% of the population has had at least one shot while 48% is fully vaccinated. In total, AppHealthCare has administered 40,791 vaccination shots.

Residents ages 75 and older make up the most vaccinated population with 84% of those in that age range being vaccinated so far. Vaccination percentages drop as the ages get younger, the typical trend of most areas throughout the country. Just 30% of children ages 12-17 have received the vaccine and 45% of young adults ages 18-24 have received the vaccine.

Positive tests have stayed low in Watauga County. From June 27 through July 3, just 1.4% of COVID-19 tests conducted came back with a positive result and there are currently no active clusters in the county. The percentage of positive tests has not been more than 5% at any point since mid-April.

Since testing began, 8,138 people in AppHealthCare’s three-county district of Alleghany, Ashe and Watauga counties have tested positive with 83 total deaths. Watauga County has had the bulk of the positive tests with 4,779, however, the largest total of deaths has been in Ashe County with 46 deaths. Watauga has recorded 32 deaths and Alleghany has had five deaths.

As of Monday morning, there are no active COVID-19 cases in Watauga County and just five active cases in Ashe and five active cases in Alleghany.

In Ashe County, only 44% of the population has been fully vaccinated while 46% of the population has been vaccinated in Alleghany County.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

