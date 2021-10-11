COVID-19 Update: Appalachian State Vaccination Rate Exceeds Rate for Watauga County by 12%; Pfizer Booster Community Clinic Scheduled for October 16

By Nathan Ham

Appalachian State University students and staff members are continuing to receive the COVID-19 vaccination at a higher rate than the rest of Watauga County, according to the latest data from the university and AppHealthCare.

“​​The vaccination rate of our students continues to rise and has increased to 60%. The vaccination rate of employees remains steady at 94%. With more than 13,000 of our faculty, staff and students fully vaccinated, the university’s overall vaccination rate is currently 64%, exceeding that of Watauga County, which is 52%,” said Appalachian State Chancellor, Sheri Everts. “As we near the halfway point in the semester, our primary COVID-19 data points are trending in a favorable direction. We remain vigilant in our mitigation efforts. The vaccine is the key to our success in managing the effects of COVID-19 on our campus, and it is what allows us to continue holding in-person classes and events.”

Last week, the campus tested 1,925 students, faculty and staff on campus for COVID-19 and had a positivity rate of 2.34%. Watauga County’s latest reported positivity rate is 4.5% and North Carolina’s latest reported positivity rate is 7.7%.

Students are currently on Fall Break and will return to the classroom on Wednesday, October 13.

As of Monday afternoon, AppHealthCare is reporting 61 active cases in Watauga County, 48 active cases in Ashe County and 18 active cases in Alleghany County. There are currently 61 people in quarantine in Watauga County, 97 people in quarantine in Ashe County and 18 people in quarantine in Alleghany County. One additional death was reported in Ashe County, bringing the three-county district total to 101 deaths since the pandemic began in March of 2020. Overall, there have been 10,434 positive tests reported by AppHealthCare over the same time period.

This Saturday, those that have gotten the Pfizer vaccine can make an appointment for their third booster shot that will be given out at Watauga High School from 8 a.m. until noon. An appointment is required to receive your booster shot. To schedule an appointment, call 828-795-1970.

