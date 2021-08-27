COVID-19 Update: Active Cases in Watauga County Surpass 130; Additional Death Reported in Ashe County

By Nathan Ham

Watauga County now has 134 active cases, a number that has continued to rise steadily since the beginning of July. 49 others are in quarantine according to the latest data as of Friday afternoon from AppHealthCare.

In Ashe County, another death was reported from COVID-19 complications, bringing the total to 51, the highest in the three-county district served by AppHealthCare. Ashe is currently reporting 88 active cases with 109 people in quarantine Alleghany County has 34 active cases with 34 people in quarantine.

Since the pandemic started, a total of 9,093 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the three-county area.

Appalachian State’s COVID-19 Dashboard is now reporting that 87% of the faculty and staff have been vaccinated while just 49% of students have been vaccinated. As of August 23, there are 30 active COVID-19 cases among students and four active cases among university employees. Data is updated each week on Mondays.

Data below from AppHealthCare’s weekly COVID-19 update as of August 26

