Coronavirus Cases Continue to Decrease in All Three Toe River Health District Counties; Details New Methods of Case Investigations and Contact Tracing

By Tim Gardner

There’s more good news from The Toe River Health District concerning the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. On Monday, this governing body of health departments in the High Country counties of Avery, Mitchell and Yancey, released its updated coronavirus (COVID-19) numbers for the time period of February 6 through February 12, 2022. And for the third consecutive reporting period, the number of persons infected with the potentially fatal virus fell in all three counties.

During the February 6-12 time span, Avery County had 146 new positive cases compared to 157 the seven days before. That’s eleven fewer cases during the past week.

Avery County includes the townships and communities of Newland, Banner Elk, Elk Park, Beech Mountain, Linville, Invershield, Pineola, Crossnore, Ingalls, Pyatte, Hughes, Minneapolis, Roaring Creek, Spear, Plumtree and Cranberry.

Mitchell County reported 98 new positive cases during the time period and 137 the week before-a hugh decrease of 39 cases the past seven days.

Mitchell County includes the townships and communities of Spruce Pine, Bakersville, Penland, Minpro, Estatoe, Ledger, Red Hill, Poplar, Pigeon Roost, Loafers Glory and Buladean.

Yancey County, had 143 new positive cases diagnosed the past seven days, compared to 151 the previous week. That’s a drop of 8 cases.

Townships and communities in Yancey County include: Burnsville, South Estatoe, Micaville, Newdale, Bald Creek, Cane River, Egypt, Ramseytown, Green Mountain and Pensacola.

Avery County reported 1 additional COVID-19 related death last week.

The number of COVID-19 deaths in Avery, Mitchell and Yancey counties combined since August 1, 2021 is 72.

Log onto the following link for a detailed breakdown of COVID-19 statistics in the three counties from the past week:

https://dehayf5mhw1h7.cloudfront.net/wp-content/uploads/sites/534/2022/02/14132935/2.6-2.12.2022.pdf

Toe River Health District officials want to notify the public that beginning February 14th, the Toe River Health District is changing the way its representatives conduct case investigations and contact tracing for the public. All individuals tested will receive a phone call or text message from Community Care of North Carolina. The message will more than likely be automated. If you have tested positive, the message will give you quarantine guidance. If you are a contact of a tested individual, the message will notify you that you are a contact and give you guidance. The phone numbers may be from out of the region. Those called will not be asked for social security numbers or any financial information. If you get a call asking for that information, Toe River Health District officials request that you hang up on the caller as it’s a scam.

Coronavirus (COVID-19) symptoms include fever, cough, shortness of breath, loss of taste, loss of smell, diarrhea, nausea, headache, sore throat and body aches. If you experience these symptoms, please call your healthcare provider and follow their advice. If you are having a medical emergency, call 9-1-1 and inform the dispatcher that you have COVID-19 symptoms.

Medical professionals have declared that because coronavirus and its variants is most commonly spread through respiratory droplets, everyone is urged to take precautions to protect themselves from the spread of all respiratory illness, including COVID-19, until the vaccines are much more widely taken. Those include: Stay home as much as possible-especially stay home and quarantined when sick; practice social distancing (at least 6 feet); wear a mask when out in public; avoid contact with persons who you know are sick; cover your cough; practice good hand hygiene by washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; use hand sanitizer that is at least 60 percent alcohol; and cleaning frequently touched surfaces often with household cleaners.

Further details about coronavirus, testing for the disease, vaccinations and the Toe River Health District can be obtained by calling its local health departments, depending on which of those counties in which you reside, are visiting or where you want to be inoculated:

Avery Co. Health Department (828)-733-6031

Mitchell Co. Health Department (828)-688-2371

Yancey Co. Health Department (828)-682-6118.

