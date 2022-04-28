Conversation with Avery County Sheriff Candidate Mike Henley

By Tim Gardner

There is a hotly-contested race this year to fill the position of Avery County Sheriff. Three Republican candidates are seeking the position — Lee Buchanan, Mike Henley and Russell Carver. Mike Ellenburg also filed to run for the post, but later withdrew his candidacy. All three candidates have varied experience working in law enforcement as does Ellenburg. Ironically, only Ellenburg has served as Avery Sheriff, filling the position on an interim basis several years ago.

High Country Press reporter Tim Gardner submitted interview questions to each candidate, asking the same ten questions of each. Below are those questions submitted to candidate Henley and his answers, while responses to the interview questions from Buchanan were published on Monday, April 25. Carver’s answers will be published soon after they are received back from him.

Long-time Avery Sheriff Kevin Frye retired from the post earlier this year to become Director of Criminal Justice Programs for the North Carolina Sheriff’s Association. Another veteran Avery law enforcement officer, Danny Phillips, is currently serving as Interim Sheriff. The winner of the 2022 election will technically replace both Frye and Phillips.

The interview with Henley:

High Country Press: What is your personal background?

Mike Henley: I am a conservative Christian who has lived in Avery County for 25 years. My wife, Vanessa, and I have two daughters, Sophia; a Sophomore at Appalachian State University, and Sara; a seventh-grader at Avery Middle School. Both of my parents are from Avery County-Pete Henley was born and raised in Linville and Mary Hughes Henley was born and raised in Frank.

High Country Press: What is your professional background—particularly in law enforcement?

Mike Henley: I have 34 years of law enforcement experience. That includes: 1988-1994, Asheville Police Department-Patrol Division, Criminal Investigation Division, Emergency Response Team (Recipient of Medal of Valor); 1994-2017 (retired the latter year), North Carolina State Highway Patrol: 93rd Basic Patrol School, promoted to Sergeant in 2008; 2017-2020 Banner Elk Police Department – Patrol Sergeant.

My other law enforcement and education credentials are: Advanced Law Enforcement certificate; Certified North Carolina General Instructor; Graduate of the Administrative Officers Management Program – North Carolina State University; AA Degree in Criminal Justice – Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College; Undergraduate Studies in Sociology at University of North Carolina-Asheville; and Federal Bureau of Investigation Law Enforcement Executive Development Association (FBI LEEDA) Leadership Development Program.

High Country Press: Why are you a candidate for Avery County Sheriff?

Mike Henley: I am running for sheriff to implement positive change through strong, professional leadership. This change will enable us to provide the necessary oversight and accountability to better serve our communities and perform our mission. The change will enhance our level of competence and expertise in areas that are critical to our profession.

My focus as a public servant will not be on the political elements of the sheriff’s duties, but on the task of providing a better service to our county. I will lead this department in the most ethical and professional manner, without bias or favoritism to best maintain public confidence and build relationships with our citizens. I will lead with guiding principles of faith, values, and a desire to serve. My motivation for running for sheriff of Avery County is not to hold that title, but to lead and perform the job that best serves the people of Avery County with the resources we have.

High Country Press: Your fellow candidates for Avery County Sheriff have strong qualifications for the job. But with all due respect to them, what attributes for the position do you feel you possess that maybe they do not?

Mike Henley: I have had the opportunity to work for two internationally accredited agencies in my career. I have received some of the finest education and training in the nation as it pertains to law enforcement. I possess the background, knowledge and the necessary leadership ability required to effectively lead the sheriff’s office.

High Country Press: How would you define a good or successful law enforcement officer—particularly a County Sheriff?

Mike Henley: A good, successful sheriff will strive to build relationships with the community with a commonsense approach to better serve. A sheriff will apply the law fair and unbiased without favoritism. A sheriff should have the ability to be firm but compassionate when necessary. A sheriff should also demonstrate ethics and integrity in both his personal and professional life.

High Country Press: What are the most noted changes in law enforcement since you first started working in the profession?

Mike Henley: One of the most noted changes in our profession would be the overwhelming scrutiny placed on law enforcement officers and the erosion of public support. This climate has made our job a much more difficult task to perform as well as increased our need to be more transparent, aware of perceptions and the increasing threats we face every day.

High Country Press: What changes to the Avery County Sheriff’s Department do you plan to make if you’re elected as Sheriff?

Mike Henley: I will implement strong, effective leadership that will hold our members accountable and provide the necessary oversight. I will ensure that we understand our service to the public and how important it is to maintain their confidence. I will emphasize the need for strong relationships with each community to better serve the citizens of Avery County.

High Country Press: What will be your most immediate challenges and top priorities if you’re elected?

Mike Henley: One significant challenge will be recruiting and retaining qualified applicants. We must be able to provide a competitive wage while operating within our budget.

Another challenge will be implementing policy, protocols and processes that will enable us to perform our mission more efficiently and continue to provide professional law enforcement services.

Drug enforcement nowadays is a challenge due to the readily accessible supply of illicit drugs available in our communities and the criminal activity associated with it.

High Country Press: If elected, what can Avery County’s residents, others who have business with the Sheriff’s Department, and criminals expect from you?

Mike Henley: Avery County residents can expect a sheriff (me) who will work every day to move the sheriff’s office forward. My focus will be to help every employee meet their full potential as a law enforcement professional. I have no political aspirations or self-serving agendas. My objective is to make our communities a safe place for people to raise their families and provide a professional service to our citizens.

Criminals can expect a department that will work to mitigate criminal activity with every resource available. We will respect the rights of every citizen while implementing a proactive approach to crime. We will work diligently to ensure criminals are prosecuted and held accountable for their actions.

High Country Press: What other comments would you like to add?

Mike Henley: I look forward to the challenge of leading the Avery County Sheriff’s Office while working in partnership with each community, business. and local government to make our home a better place to live and visit.

Election Voting Procedures for Avery’s Sheriff’s Race

The Avery Sheriff candidate with the most votes after the Primary Election on Tuesday, May 17 (including early voting), ensuing voting canvass conducted by Avery Board of Election officials on Friday, May 27 and (if necessary) a second primary or run-off election on Tuesday, July 26 would automatically be elected unless any candidate or candidates’ files or file to run as a write-in during the General Election on Tuesday, November 8. The date for a second primary (run-off) was moved from July 5 by the State Board of Elections. The voter registration deadline for a second primary is Friday, July 1.

Early first Primary Election voting in Avery County will be held on the following days: Thursday, April 28; Friday, April 29; Monday, May 2; Tuesday, May 3; Wednesday, May 4: Thursday, May 5; Friday, May 6; Monday, May 9; Tuesday, May 10; Wednesday, May 11; Thursday, May 12; Friday, May 13; and Saturday May 14.

Early voting will only be held at the Avery County Senior Citizens Center, located at 165 Shultz Circle in Newland from 8:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. each of those days, except for Saturday, May 14, when voting must be done within the hours of 8:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. That is the only Saturday when early voting may be conducted.

The second Primary Election or runoff date is Tuesday, July 26.

In order to run in the General Election as a write-in candidate, that person or persons must obtain a petition of a minimum of 500 signatures of Avery County’s registered voters endorsing such a candidacy. And that petition would have to be submitted to the Avery County Board of Elections officials at least 90 days (August 9 deadline) before the General Election.

There are no Democrats running for Avery County Sheriff this year. The name of the candidate who wins the Primary Election will also be listed on the General Election voter ballots even if he has no write-in opposition. In that scenario, he will already be assured to be sworn in as Sheriff regardless of how many votes he receives in the General Election.

