Community Grants Available From The Watauga County Community Foundation

The board of advisors of the Watauga County Community Foundation is accepting grant applications from nonprofits serving needs in the local community.

Funds are available for nonprofit organizations serving the local community in Watauga County and will be awarded from the community grantmaking fund and the Armfield and Rachel Rivers Coffey Memorial Fund. Grants generally range between $1,000 and $2,500. Larger amounts may be considered for projects or initiatives with the potential to achieve significant positive impact for Watauga County. Total grantmaking will not exceed $27,000.

Applications are available beginning Friday, March 4. Visit nccommunityfoundation.org for information about applying. The deadline for applications is noon on Tuesday, April 5.

Grants are not available for regranting purposes, capital campaigns, capital improvements, out-of-state travel or for individuals. Funds are awarded by the board of advisors of the Watauga County Community Foundation, an affiliate of the North Carolina Community Foundation (NCCF).

“We are happy to offer these grants to our nonprofits to build their impact in our local community,” said Brian Crutchfield, board president. “We hope this will help provide needed support to keep Watauga County strong.”

For further information, contact Tyran Hill, NCCF program officer, at [email protected] or (828) 772-1886.

About the Watauga County Community Foundation

The Watauga County Community Foundation is a growing family of philanthropic funds, source of grants for local causes and partner for donors. The WCCF was founded in 1993 and is led by a local volunteer advisory board that helps build community assets through the creation of permanent endowments, makes grants and leverages leadership – all for the benefit of Watauga County.

The WCCF board advises both the Watauga Legacy Fund and the Armfield and Rachel Rivers Coffey Memorial Fund to support local needs. The competitive grants program is held annually. Advisory board members live and work in Watauga County, positioning them to strategically leverage resources, meet local needs and access opportunities. In addition to Crutchfield, board members include Bettie Bond (vice president), Robert Shirley (secretary/treasurer), Dave Harman, Brad Moretz, Ryan Postlethwait, Stephen Poulos, John Ritter and Jane Rogers.

The Watauga County Community Foundation, through NCCF, makes it easy to become a philanthropist, whatever your means or charitable goals. You can open an endowment for your favorite cause at any time – or contribute to an existing fund in any amount. Tax-deductible contributions, made payable to the Watauga County Community Foundation, can be mailed to the North Carolina Community Foundation, 3737 Glenwood Ave., Suite 460, Raleigh, NC 27612. Contributions can also be made online at nccommunityfoundation.org.

About the North Carolina Community Foundation

The North Carolina Community Foundation (NCCF) is the single statewide community foundation serving North Carolina and has administered more than $217 million in grants since its inception in 1988. With more than $400 million in assets, NCCF sustains more than 1,200 endowments established to provide long-term support of a broad range of community needs, nonprofit organizations, institutions and scholarships.

NCCF partners with a network of affiliate foundations to provide local resource allocation and community assistance across the state. An important component of NCCF’s mission is to ensure that rural philanthropy has a voice at local, regional and national levels. For more information, visit nccommunityfoundation.org.

