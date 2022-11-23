Community Carol Sing Returns to Banner Elk Presbyterian Church

On Saturday, December 3, 2022, at 3 PM, join a sing-along of familiar Christmas carols in the beautiful sanctuary of the historic Banner Elk Presbyterian Church. The second annual Community Carol Sing is a 45-minute casual service that includes a dozen favorite songs, ranging from Let it Snow to Joy to the World, that all ages will enjoy. The grand piano and pipe organ provide accompaniment.

To allow the audience to rest their voices occasionally, the Lees-McRae Highlanders chorus, the church choir, soloists and musicians provide six special performances of beloved classics. Last year, more than 150 people joined in the enthusiastic singing. Admission and parking are free. The doors open at 2:30 PM.

Earlier that day, Banner Elk Presbyterian Church is hosting the annual Breakfast with Santa from 9:00-10:30 AM, a fundraiser for their Preschool. Admission by cash or check donation. Both events are part of A Small Town Christmas Weekend, presented by the Banner Elk Chamber of Commerce. The church, founded in 1893, is located at 420 College Drive, adjacent to Lees-McRae College campus. For more info, go towww.bannerelkpresbyterian.org/carol-sing.

