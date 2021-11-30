Community Carol Sing Hosted By Banner Elk Presbyterian Church

On Saturday, December 4, 2021, at 3 PM, join in a sing-a-long of familiar Christmas carols inside the beautiful sanctuary of the historic Banner Elk Presbyterian Church. The first annual Community Carol Sing is a 45-minute casual service that includes favorites for adults and children alike, ranging from Let it Snow to Joy to the World. The grand piano and pipe organ provide accompaniment. Soloists and special musicians allow the audience to take a few breaks. Afterwards, tour a display of nativities from around the world and see historic photographs of the area.

It’s part of the Small Town Christmas Weekend presented by the Banner Elk Chamber of Commerce. Both admission and parking are free. Masks are recommended. The church, founded in 1893, is located at 420 College Drive, adjacent to Lees-McRae College campus. For more info, go to www.bannerelkpresbyterian.org/carol-sing

