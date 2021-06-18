Community Appreciation Day on June 19: Fun for the Whole Family in Boone!

Local business owners invite the public to attend a no-cost fun-filled Community Appreciation Day in Boone on Saturday, June 19, complete with food, live music, prizes, and fun for the whole family!

During the Coronavirus pandemic, businesses across the nation were left to wonder if they’d have to close their doors. All nine merchants at the Gateway shopping center in Boone (home to Mo’s Boots, Verizon, and Serendipity Hair Studio) were able to survive thanks to the continued support of people here in the High Country… and now they’re ready to give back.

The fun will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the shopping center parking lot and include live music, hamburgers and hotdogs, bounce houses for the kids, and a cornhole tournament (winner takes a $100 prize!)

The event will also serve as a celebration of local first responders and law enforcement.

Each business in the shopping center will raffle off at least $100 in prizes, for a total of $2,000 in prizes in all. Names will be drawn for the raffles at 1:30 p.m. and winners must be present at that time to receive their prizes.

Participating merchants hope to thank as many folks as possible for shopping local and supporting Boone businesses!

Gateway Center is located at 1586 Old U.S. Highway 421 in Boone.

