Comet Leonard Shining Brightest Just Before Dawn as it Passes Closest to Earth

Photo by Todd Bush

By Nathan Ham

Comet Leonard is making a brief appearance in December and will be gone forever. The past few mornings marked the points where the comet has been the brightest as it gets closer to dawn.

Local photographer, Todd Bush, was able to catch this photo on the morning of December 9.

“Comet Leonard has been brightening over the past few days, but our High Country morning skies have been less than ideal for viewing. I’ve been skunked eight days in a row from our location – until this morning for this 10-second exposure between and somewhat through clouds,” Bush said. “With only a few days left before it dips even closer to dawn, have a look soon if you have a decent east-facing view.”

Binoculars will come in helpful if you want to see Comet Leonard before it will be out of view. Bush said that the optimal time to start looking for the comet is around 5:30 a.m.

On December 12, the comet was at its closest point to earth, within 21 million miles. The comet will remain visible in the Northern Hemisphere for the rest of this month.

According to NASA, there is a chance that the comet will be viewable to the naked eye, however, binoculars will ensure that you have the best opportunity of seeing Comet Leonard.

Estimates are that the comet will be close enough to the sun by January 3 that it will be gone from any viewpoint and will not return. NASA says that the comment has been traveling for possibly as long as 35,000 years.

Bush said that Comet Leonard is that big of a comet, but is “still a pretty cool addition to the predawn sky.”

“Plus the chance of seeing a comet amidst the Geminids Meteor Shower gives reason for a look-see. The Geminids peak is December 13-14, but are visible between December 4 and December 20-21,” he added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

