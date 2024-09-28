Classes are canceled on the App State Boone and Hickory campuses through 5 p.m. Friday, October 4.

Road conditions vary and many roads in the area are treacherous or impassible. Please limit travel and use extreme caution if you are traveling on foot or by vehicle.

On the Boone Campus, Residence Halls, Central Dining Hall, Campus Markets, the Student Union, Student Health Services and Student Recreation remain open for students.

No residence halls are structurally compromised.

To ensure continuity of water on campus,please conserve water by:

Taking shorter showers and turning off the water while soaping or shampooing.

Run dishwashers and washing machines only when they are full.

Don’t run the faucet while waiting for water to cool, and use a dishpan for washing and rinsing dishes.

Road conditions in the Boone and Watauga County area are treacherous in many places. Many roads and sidewalks in the Boone area have unstable sections, washed out areas or are structurally compromised. There are a number of trees and tree limbs down on campus and in the community. If you choose to leave the area, please proceed with extreme caution, and keep the roads as clear as possible for emergency response vehicles.

Crews are roping off dangerous areas on the Boone campus. Anyone entering roped off areas is subject to disciplinary action and possible arrest, as you could be diverting limited emergency resources away from rescue operations.

As the rain slackens and waters recede, it’s important to remember that flood waters, even if they have lowered, are dangerous. Creeks, rivers and ponds may look calm, but water tends to rush faster at depth. Flood waters, including standing water, can have sewage overflow. Do not attempt to enter any bodies of water.

Non-mandatory employees should not come to campus. This includes faculty. Faculty who have questions can contact Academic Affairs at 828-262-2070 or academicaffairs@appstate.edu.

If you or anyone you know is in immediate danger, call 9-1-1.

Off-campus students, faculty and staff in need of shelter should call 1-800-RED-CROSS (733-2767). The Red Cross is also accepting donations at this same phone number.

The university is working on longer term assistance and support for faculty, staff and students. Please look for upcoming messages with additional information.

The Adverse Weather Policy at Condition 3 (Closure) means:

Due to significant and sustained emergency conditions, all university facilities are closed except Residence Halls, Central Dining Hall, Campus Markets, the Student Union, Student Health Services and Student Recreation. A limited number of mandatory employees may be directed to remain at or report to work under this condition.This is intended to assure an orderly shutdown of campus facilities and to sustain only the most critical campus utilities and services. All other employees, including those who are otherwise designated as mandatory but not needed for the particular event, are not permitted to report to or remain at work. This includes faculty. Contact your immediate supervisor if you have questions. Employees shall not be required to charge leave or make-up any work time missed during a Condition 3 event, unless the duration of the event necessitates a differing decision by direction of the President or by Executive Order of the Governor.

The ability for the AppalCART to run will depend on road conditions. Visit www.appalcart.com or use the ETA SPOT mobile app (download instructions at www.appalcart.com/live-transit).

Please monitor your appstate email account for additional updates.

Posted at 1:28pm on September 28, 2024.

Classes are canceled on the App State Boone and Hickory campuses and Adverse Weather Condition 3 (Closure) is in effect for non-faculty employees through 5 p.m. Friday, October 4.

Road conditions vary and many roads in the area are treacherous or impassible. Please limit travel and use extreme caution if you are traveling on foot or by vehicle.

On the Boone Campus, Residence Halls, Central Dining Hall, Campus Markets, the Student Union, Student Health Services and Student Recreation remain open for students.

No residence halls are structurally compromised.

To ensure continuity of water on campus,please conserve water by:

Taking shorter showers and turning off the water while soaping or shampooing.

Run dishwashers and washing machines only when they are full.

Don’t run the faucet while waiting for water to cool, and use a dishpan for washing and rinsing dishes.

Road conditions in the Boone and Watauga County area are treacherous in many places. Many roads and sidewalks in the Boone area have unstable sections, washed out areas or are structurally compromised. There are a number of trees and tree limbs down on campus and in the community. If you choose to leave the area, please proceed with extreme caution, and keep the roads as clear as possible for emergency response vehicles.

Crews are roping off dangerous areas on the Boone campus. Anyone entering roped off areas is subject to disciplinary action and possible arrest, as you could be diverting limited emergency resources away from rescue operations.

As the rain slackens and waters recede, it’s important to remember that flood waters, even if they have lowered, are dangerous. Creeks, rivers and ponds may look calm, but water tends to rush faster at depth. Flood waters, including standing water, can have sewage overflow. Do not attempt to enter any bodies of water.

Non-mandatory employees should not come to campus. This includes faculty. Faculty who have questions can contact Academic Affairs at 828-262-2070 or academicaffairs@appstate.edu.

If you or anyone you know is in immediate danger, call 9-1-1.

Off-campus students, faculty and staff in need of shelter should call 1-800-RED-CROSS (733-2767). The Red Cross is also accepting donations at this same phone number.

The university is working on longer term assistance and support for faculty, staff and students. Please look for upcoming messages with additional information.

The Adverse Weather Policy at Condition 3 (Closure) means:

Due to significant and sustained emergency conditions, all university facilities are closed except Residence Halls, Central Dining Hall, Campus Markets, the Student Union, Student Health Services and Student Recreation. A limited number of mandatory employees may be directed to remain at or report to work under this condition.This is intended to assure an orderly shutdown of campus facilities and to sustain only the most critical campus utilities and services. All other employees, including those who are otherwise designated as mandatory but not needed for the particular event, are not permitted to report to or remain at work. This includes faculty. Contact your immediate supervisor if you have questions. Employees shall not be required to charge leave or make-up any work time missed during a Condition 3 event, unless the duration of the event necessitates a differing decision by direction of the President or by Executive Order of the Governor.

The ability for the AppalCART to run will depend on road conditions. Visit www.appalcart.com or use the ETA SPOT mobile app (download instructions at www.appalcart.com/live-transit).

Please monitor your appstate email account for additional updates.

Posted at 1:28pm on September 28, 2024.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

