Clark Wins Rain Shortened Event At Mountain View

Published Monday, August 14, 2017 at 1:13 pm

Paul Clark found his way to victory lane once again this season in Stock 8 action Saturday evening at Mountain View Speedway. Kenneth Brown of Mountain City wound up second and never was able to get close enough to Clark to mount a challenge. Dale White also of Mountain City rounded out the top three.

In Stock 4 action, Jimmy Price of Creston bested Michael Eller also of Creston for the win in a new car. Jon Reid of Lincolnton rounded out the top three. The Outlaw 4’s were the next division to hit the track. Danny Lewis Sr. lead at the drop of the green with Roger Barker in tow. Daniel Lewis Jr. and Barker battled back and forth until Lewis took over second.

The next lap of the race saw Barker hard into the inside backstretch wall ending his night. He was ok. Once the race resumed, the drivers made one more lap before heavy rain began to fall on the Speedway and officials red flagged the race. The race was called and Danny Lewis Sr. was awarded the win. Race officials made the call several minutes later to end the nights racing event due to the heavy rain.

All divisions that did not complete their Feature events will run them during the Fair week events for double payouts and triple points. The rained out Late Model Sportsman portion of the event will be run during the Friday night portion of racing activities scheduled on Fair night August 18th . All regular racing divisions will race throughout the week during the Fair.

A $1000 to win 100 lap Enduro is on tap in addition to racing Friday August 18th . Garden Tractor Pullers open the last day of the Fair on August 19th at 10am . A $1000 to win Demo Derby will conclude racing activities on the dirt track on August 19th . The Fair midway opens at 5 pm Tuesday August 15th through Friday August 18th .Midway opens at 11am on the final night of the Fair August 19th .

The midway closes at 11pm nightly. Your $5 nightly admission is good for Fair entry and all activities at the dirt track as well.Daily ride wristband price is $15 for unlimited access to the rides.Any info and schedule of events can be obtained at the Watauga County Fair or Mountain View Speedway Facebook pages. The top three from each division are as follows:

STOCK 8:

1st-Paul Clark #82

2nd-kenneth Brown #12

3rd-Dale White #13

STOCK 4:

1st-Jimmy Price #32

2nd-Michael Eller #71

3rd-Jon Reid #85

OUTLAW 4:

1st-Danny Lewis,Sr. #28

2nd-Daniel Lewis,Jr. #29

3rd-Johnny Oakes #5

Comments

comments