Clans Roll into Grandfather Mountain Setting Up for a Weekend Full of Events at the 65th Annual Highland Games

Participants have arrived at Grandfather Mountain and are preparing for the 65th annual Highland Games, which is a return for the competitions after having a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Campgrounds on site are full with patrons all settled in for the 2021 Highland Games. The great Scottish traditions of music, highland dancing and athletic events will be taking place today through Sunday at MacRae Meadows.

Today’s events include border collie sheep herding demonstrations, Celtic entertainment, running of “The Bear” uphill foot race and the opening ceremonies. “The Bear” puts hundreds of runners against the steep switchbacks of Grandfather Mountain in a five-mile run that climbs 1,568 feet from the town of Linville to the mountain summit.

Events continue throughout the weekend with competitions in traditional heavyweight Scottish athletic events, highland dancing competitions, bagpipe band parades, piping, drumming, harp competitions and live concerts.

