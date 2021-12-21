Christmas in the High Country: Local Church Services This Week

By Harley Nefe
With Christmas coming just around the corner, folks can take a break from all the last minute gift shopping and remember the reason for the season. With many local churches offering special services that are open to the community, there are more ways than one for people to celebrate the true meaning of Christmas. There are a variety of services being held between Friday and Sunday including indoor, outdoor, in-person and online opportunities. Here is a list of local churches in the High Country with the times of their services as well as additional links and information.
Alliance Bible Fellowship
1035 N.C. Highway 105 Bypass in Boone
828-264-8312 | abfboone.com | Facebook
Christmas Eve Services: Friday, Dec. 24
4 p.m. and 6 p.m. In-Person Services
Sunday Services: Dec. 26
9 a.m. First Service
10:45 a.m. Second Service
Watch service recordings here: https://www.abfboone.com/live-stream-library/
Banner Elk Presbyterian Church
420 College Dr. SW in Lees-McRae College
828-898-5406 | bannerelkpresbyterian.org | Facebook
Christmas Eve Services: Friday, Dec. 24
3 p.m. and 5 p.m. In-Person Christmas Eve Candlelight Services
Sunday Service: Dec. 26
11 a.m. Christmastide
Watch service recordings here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtme3AS278KRShjZ7pDwjeA
More information here: https://bannerelkpresbyterian.org/advent/
Bethal Baptist Church
123 Mountain Dale Road in Sugar Grove
828-297-2694 | bethelbaptistchurch.us | Facebook
Christmas Eve Service: Friday, Dec. 24
6 p.m. Christmas Eve Service and Dinner
Sunday Service: Dec. 26
11 a.m. Sunday Morning Service
Boone United Methodist Church
471 New Market Blvd. in Boone
828-264-6090 | booneumc.org | Facebook
Christmas Eve Services: Friday, Dec. 24
4 p.m. Family Service in the Sanctuary, featuring The First Nativity, presented by the Children’s Choirs
6 p.m. Contemporary Service in the Family Life Center
8 p.m. Lessons & Carols Service in the Sanctuary with the Chancel Choir leading
11 p.m. Candlelight Service in the Sanctuary
Sunday Service: Dec. 26
11 a.m. Combined Worship Service in the Sanctuary
More information here: https://booneumc.org/advent-2021/
Boone Unitarian Universalist Fellowship
381 E. King St. in Boone
828-264-4456 | buuf.net | Facebook
Christmas Eve Service: Friday, Dec. 24:
4:30 – 5:30 p.m. Candles and Cookies: An Outside Christmas Eve Gathering
More information here: https://us3.campaign-archive.com/?u=8f172fe0f82ded1e57ea527c7&id=94e1a8310b
First Baptist Church of Blowing Rock
350 Sunset Dr. in Blowing Rock
828-295-7715 | firstbaptistblowingrock.com | Facebook
Christmas Eve Services: Friday, Dec. 24
5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Christmas Eve Candlelight Services and Communion
More information here: https://www.firstbaptistblowingrock.com/event/christmas-eve-worship-services/
First Presbyterian Church of Boone
131 Big Valley St. in Boone
828-264-3906 | firstpresboone.org | Facebook
Christmas Eve Service: Friday, Dec. 24
5:30 – 6:30 p.m. Christmas Eve Family Service
7 – 8 p.m. Lessons and Carols Service
Sunday Services: Dec. 26
8:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. in the Sanctuary
More information here: https://www.firstpresboone.org/christmas-eve/
Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church
115 E King St. in downtown Boone
828-264-2206 | gracelutheranboone.org | Facebook
Christmas Eve Services: Friday, Dec. 24
4 – 5 p.m. Candlelight Christmas Eve Worship Service
7 – 8 p.m. Candlelight Christmas Eve Worship Service
More information here: https://www.gracelutheranboone.org/christmas-eve-2021
Mount Vernon Baptist Church
3505 Bamboo Road in Boone
828-266-9700 | mvbcb.org | Facebook
Christmas Eve Services: Friday, Dec. 24
5 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. Family Services
More information here: https://www.mvbcboone.org/worship
Rumple Memorial Presbyterian Church
1218 Main St. in Blowing Rock
828-295-7675 | rumplechurch.org | Facebook
Christmas Eve Services: Friday, Dec. 24
11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Sanctuary Open for Walk Thru and Prayer
4 p.m. Christmas Nativity Service
5:30 p.m. Lighting of the Luminaries around the Rumple Campus
6 p.m. Candlelight and Communion Service
Sunday Service: Dec. 26
11 a.m. in the Sanctuary
Services will be live streamed on Youtube here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChp1TE9H2IHbfSMZQPHZvcA
St. Luke’s Episcopal Church
170 Councill St. in Boone
828-264-8943 | stlukesboone.org | Facebook
Christmas Eve Service: Friday, Dec. 24
2:45 p.m. Sanctuary and Zoom Carols
3 p.m. Festal Holy Eucharist with Building of Creche and Christmas Play (childcare available)
6:45 p.m. Pre-service music
7 p.m. Festal Holy Eucharist with Incense
Christmas Day Service: Saturday, Dec. 25
10:30 a.m. Informal Holy Eucharist (singing a capella) in Sanctuary
Sunday Services: Dec. 26
8 a.m. Worship in the Chapel
10:15 a.m. Worship in the Sanctuary and on Zoom
To receive the links for worship, please contact Susan Musilli at [email protected].
St. Mary of the Hills Episcopal Church
140 Chestnut Drive in Blowing Rock
828-295-7323 | stmaryofthehills.org | Facebook
Christmas Eve Services: Friday, Dec. 24
5 p.m. Holy Eucharist with Children’s Pageant
10 p.m. Holy Eucharist, Song Service with Incense (Prelude begins at 9:45 p.m.)
Christmas Day Service: Saturday, Dec. 25
11 a.m. Holy Eucharist with Carols of the SeasonMore information here: https://www.stmaryofthehills.org/christmas2021
You must be logged in to post a comment.