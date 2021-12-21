Christmas in the High Country: Local Church Services This Week

By Harley Nefe

With Christmas coming just around the corner, folks can take a break from all the last minute gift shopping and remember the reason for the season. With many local churches offering special services that are open to the community, there are more ways than one for people to celebrate the true meaning of Christmas. There are a variety of services being held between Friday and Sunday including indoor, outdoor, in-person and online opportunities. Here is a list of local churches in the High Country with the times of their services as well as additional links and information.

Alliance Bible Fellowship

1035 N.C. Highway 105 Bypass in Boone

828-264-8312 | abfboone.com | Facebook

Christmas Eve Services: Friday, Dec. 24

4 p.m. and 6 p.m. In-Person Services

Sunday Services: Dec. 26

9 a.m. First Service

10:45 a.m. Second Service

Watch service recordings here: https://www.abfboone.com/live-stream-library/

Banner Elk Presbyterian Church

420 College Dr. SW in Lees-McRae College

828-898-5406 | bannerelkpresbyterian.org | Facebook

Christmas Eve Services: Friday, Dec. 24

3 p.m. and 5 p.m. In-Person Christmas Eve Candlelight Services

Sunday Service: Dec. 26

11 a.m. Christmastide

Watch service recordings here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtme3AS278KRShjZ7pDwjeA

More information here: https://bannerelkpresbyterian.org/advent/

Bethal Baptist Church

123 Mountain Dale Road in Sugar Grove

828-297-2694 | bethelbaptistchurch.us | Facebook

Christmas Eve Service: Friday, Dec. 24

6 p.m. Christmas Eve Service and Dinner

Sunday Service: Dec. 26

11 a.m. Sunday Morning Service

Boone United Methodist Church

471 New Market Blvd. in Boone

828-264-6090 | booneumc.org | Facebook

Christmas Eve Services: Friday, Dec. 24

4 p.m. Family Service in the Sanctuary, featuring The First Nativity, presented by the Children’s Choirs

6 p.m. Contemporary Service in the Family Life Center

8 p.m. Lessons & Carols Service in the Sanctuary with the Chancel Choir leading

11 p.m. Candlelight Service in the Sanctuary

Sunday Service: Dec. 26

11 a.m. Combined Worship Service in the Sanctuary

More information here: https://booneumc.org/advent-2021/

Boone Unitarian Universalist Fellowship

381 E. King St. in Boone

828-264-4456 | buuf.net | Facebook

Christmas Eve Service: Friday, Dec. 24:

4:30 – 5:30 p.m. Candles and Cookies: An Outside Christmas Eve Gathering

More information here: https://us3.campaign-archive.com/?u=8f172fe0f82ded1e57ea527c7&id=94e1a8310b

First Baptist Church of Blowing Rock

350 Sunset Dr. in Blowing Rock

828-295-7715 | firstbaptistblowingrock.com | Facebook

Christmas Eve Services: Friday, Dec. 24

5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Christmas Eve Candlelight Services and Communion

More information here: https://www.firstbaptistblowingrock.com/event/christmas-eve-worship-services/

First Presbyterian Church of Boone

131 Big Valley St. in Boone

828-264-3906 | firstpresboone.org | Facebook

Christmas Eve Service: Friday, Dec. 24

5:30 – 6:30 p.m. Christmas Eve Family Service

7 – 8 p.m. Lessons and Carols Service

Sunday Services: Dec. 26

8:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. in the Sanctuary

More information here: https://www.firstpresboone.org/christmas-eve/

Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church

115 E King St. in downtown Boone

828-264-2206 | gracelutheranboone.org | Facebook

Christmas Eve Services: Friday, Dec. 24

4 – 5 p.m. Candlelight Christmas Eve Worship Service

7 – 8 p.m. Candlelight Christmas Eve Worship Service

More information here: https://www.gracelutheranboone.org/christmas-eve-2021

Mount Vernon Baptist Church

3505 Bamboo Road in Boone

828-266-9700 | mvbcb.org | Facebook

Christmas Eve Services: Friday, Dec. 24

5 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. Family Services

More information here: https://www.mvbcboone.org/worship

Rumple Memorial Presbyterian Church

1218 Main St. in Blowing Rock

828-295-7675 | rumplechurch.org | Facebook

Christmas Eve Services: Friday, Dec. 24

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Sanctuary Open for Walk Thru and Prayer

4 p.m. Christmas Nativity Service

5:30 p.m. Lighting of the Luminaries around the Rumple Campus

6 p.m. Candlelight and Communion Service

Sunday Service: Dec. 26

11 a.m. in the Sanctuary

Services will be live streamed on Youtube here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChp1TE9H2IHbfSMZQPHZvcA

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church

170 Councill St. in Boone

828-264-8943 | stlukesboone.org | Facebook

Christmas Eve Service: Friday, Dec. 24

2:45 p.m. Sanctuary and Zoom Carols

3 p.m. Festal Holy Eucharist with Building of Creche and Christmas Play (childcare available)

6:45 p.m. Pre-service music

7 p.m. Festal Holy Eucharist with Incense

Christmas Day Service: Saturday, Dec. 25

10:30 a.m. Informal Holy Eucharist (singing a capella) in Sanctuary

Sunday Services: Dec. 26

8 a.m. Worship in the Chapel

10:15 a.m. Worship in the Sanctuary and on Zoom

To receive the links for worship, please contact Susan Musilli at [email protected].

St. Mary of the Hills Episcopal Church

140 Chestnut Drive in Blowing Rock

828-295-7323 | stmaryofthehills.org | Facebook

Christmas Eve Services: Friday, Dec. 24

5 p.m. Holy Eucharist with Children’s Pageant

10 p.m. Holy Eucharist, Song Service with Incense (Prelude begins at 9:45 p.m.)

Christmas Day Service: Saturday, Dec. 25

11 a.m. Holy Eucharist with Carols of the SeasonMore information here: https://www.stmaryofthehills.org/christmas2021

