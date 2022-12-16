Sherrie Norris Lovin’ Spoonful Cooking Column: Chocolate Makes the Holidays Sweeter

Chocolate has become synonymous with special occasions, whether it be Valentine’s Day, Easter or Christmas. I suppose we’ve learned through the years that chocolate is a special ingredient that makes a celebration just a little bit sweeter. Here’s to helping you through a sweet season as we get just a little bit closer to the greatest celebration of all.

Frozen Snickers Pie

1 (8-inch) graham cracker crust

8 full-size Snickers candy bars

½ cup creamy peanut butter

¼ cup heavy cream

12 oz. Cool Whip, divided

In a saucepan, melt 6 Snickers bars with peanut butter and heavy cream on low heat. Remove from heat and cool, about 20 minutes. Fold in 1 cup of Cool Whip to cooled mixture.

Pour into a graham cracker crust. Cover and freeze for 3-4 hours. Chop remaining 2 Snickers bars.

When ready to serve, top with remaining Cool Whip and add chopped Snickers.

Coca Cola Cake

A time-honored treasure for many!

1 box Devil’s Food cake mix (or any other dark chocolate mix)

1 small box (3-4 oz.) instant chocolate pudding

4 eggs

½ cup oil

10 oz. Coca-Cola (Diet Coke will not work well)

Combine cake mix and pudding mix. Blend in the eggs, oil and cola. Pour cake batter into a greased 9×13-inch cake pan. Bake for 30 minutes at 350°. The cake is done when an inserted toothpick comes out clean. Let the cake cool for 10 minutes or so before turning it out onto a cookie sheet.

Coca Cola Frosting

½ cup butter, softened

2 cups powdered sugar

2 Tbs. unsweetened cocoa powder

1 ½ tsp. vanilla

2 oz. (1/8 c.) Coca-Cola

1/4 tsp. salt

Beat butter on low speed with a hand mixer. Gradually add powdered sugar. Add remaining ingredients and blend until smooth. This frosting really is best served cold.

Chocolate Pecan Pie

1 (9-in.) prepared pie shell

3 Tbs. butter, melted

¾ cup sugar

¾ cup light corn syrup

3 eggs

1 cup pecan pieces

1 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips

In mixing bowl, combine butter, sugar, corn syrup and eggs. Mix at medium speed. Stir in pecan pieces and chocolate chips. Pour mixture into pie shell. Bake at 350 for 45 minutes.

Chocolate Lush

1 cup plain flour

½ cup margarine or butter

¾ cup chopped nuts

1 (8-oz). pkg. cream cheese, softened

1 cup powdered sugar

Large container whipped topping, thawed

2 small pkg. instant chocolate pudding and pie filling

3 cups milk

Preheat oven to 350. In small bowl, combine flour, margarine or butter and nuts; blend well. Pat mixture into large baking dish or pan. Bake for 15 minutes. Let cool.

In medium bowl, combine cream cheese, sugar, and 1 cup whipped topping; blend well. Spread cream cheese mixture evenly over cooled crust in pan.

In large bowl, combine instant pudding/pie filling and milk, stirring until mixture is smooth. Spread evenly over cream cheese layer. Spread with remaining whipped topping. Chill thoroughly before serving.

Chilled Chocolate Cookies

1 (12 oz.pkg.) semi-sweet chocolate chips, melted

4 cups cornflakes, crushed

½ cup chopped pecans

½ cup chopped dates

Combine all ingredients, drop by tablespoonful onto waxed paper-lined baking sheets. Chill until firm, about 30 minutes. Makes about 4 dozen.

REMEMBER: “Stressed” spelled backward is “desserts”

