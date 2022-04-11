Chetola Resort Welcomes Spring With New Fly Fishing Shop and Coffee Lounge

Tucked into the walkway between Chetola Lodge rooms and the main lobby, the entrance of The Wading Room is surrounded by a hardscape of tall trees. Bark branches gracefully bend overhead, beckoning guests. This isn’t your typical fly fishing shop. Of course, Chetola Resort isn’t a typical hotel.



The first Orvis®-endorsed fly fishing lodge in North Carolina, Chetola Resort is also the professional home of Orvis®-certified fishing guide, Dustin Coffey. Known for his ability to land the big one for people of all ages and skill levels, Coffey and Fly Fishing Manager Morgan Tarbutton are known across the Southeast for exceptional fly fishing. They fish in public and private waters.



Since the soft opening of The Wading Room a few weeks ago, fly fishing groups have used the area as a place to gather before taking guided trips. As an Orvis® Platinum Dealer, the shop is stocked with gear and clothing. The shop also sells lattes, macchiatos, espresso shots and more. Guests can order food from the pub menu and enjoy it on leather sofas that cozy up to a fireplace. With a pull-down projection screen and video monitors, the room is also available for private meetings and events.