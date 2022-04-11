Chetola Resort Welcomes Spring With New Fly Fishing Shop and Coffee Lounge

|Tucked into the walkway between Chetola Lodge rooms and the main lobby, the entrance of The Wading Room is surrounded by a hardscape of tall trees. Bark branches gracefully bend overhead, beckoning guests. This isn’t your typical fly fishing shop. Of course, Chetola Resort isn’t a typical hotel.
The first Orvis®-endorsed fly fishing lodge in North Carolina, Chetola Resort is also the professional home of Orvis®-certified fishing guide, Dustin Coffey. Known for his ability to land the big one for people of all ages and skill levels, Coffey and Fly Fishing Manager Morgan Tarbutton are known across the Southeast for exceptional fly fishing. They fish in public and private waters.
Since the soft opening of The Wading Room a few weeks ago, fly fishing groups have used the area as a place to gather before taking guided trips. As an Orvis® Platinum Dealer, the shop is stocked with gear and clothing. The shop also sells lattes, macchiatos, espresso shots and more. Guests can order food from the pub menu and enjoy it on leather sofas that cozy up to a fireplace. With a pull-down projection screen and video monitors, the room is also available for private meetings and events.
|Co-owner Greg Tarbutton says the new retail area evolved as a natural expansion of the outdoor ethos of the resort. “We’ve built a world-class trout fishing program here at Chetola. What we lacked was a world-class flying fishing shop featuring Orvis® products. Thanks to the hard work of Dustin Coffey, Morgan Tarbutton and the design skills of Dawn Pearson, we have achieved that vision. The space is comfortable and captures Chetola‘s historic, mountain vibe.” Tarbutton says Coffey and Morgan Tarbutton outfitted the fly shop with everything an angler needs for a great day on the water. “Women will be as delighted by our offerings as the gents,” Tarbutton adds.
Ask anyone who stops by for a coffee. It’s an angler’s happy place, and more.
About Chetola Resort: Chetola Resort is North Carolina’s premier family-friendly mountain resort located in Blowing Rock, N.C. It welcomes guests with three types of accommodations across 78 acres in a woodland setting adjacent to Moses Cone Memorial Park and within walking distance of downtown Blowing Rock and around the corner from Tanger Outlets. The resort offers a spa, fly-fishing with an Orvis®-endorsed guide, on-site dining at Timberlake’s Restaurant, and a sporting reserve. Chetola.com www.instagram.com/chetolaresort and www.instagram.com/chetolaflyfishing/
You must be logged in to post a comment.