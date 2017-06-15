Chandler Seagle Selected by San Diego Padres on Third Day of the Major League Baseball Draft

Published Thursday, June 15, 2017 at 10:23 am

Appalachian State University baseball junior catcher Chandler Seagle was selected in the 2017 Major League Baseball Draft by the San Diego Padres in the 30th round (No. 888 overall) on Wednesday afternoon.

“It’s amazing on a day like today to live out a moment that you have pictured in your head your entire life,” Seagle said. “There are so many people to thank and I’d have to start with my Mom and Dad for everything they have helped me through in my life.”

Seagle continued, “It’s going to be hard leaving a group of guys like the ones up at App State, but I know that team is moving toward great things with the seniors that will lead the team next year and the underclassmen that will help push the team toward success. I’ll never forget the moments I had at App State or the coaches that pushed me further than I thought I was capable of and for that, I’ll be forever grateful!”

“What a day for the Seagle family!” App State head baseball coach Kermit Smith said. “This is the kid that brought it every day in the weight room, on the practice field and on game day! He played with an extreme amount of passion and energy. He will do a terrific job in the Padres organization. I am so happy for him.”

The New Bern native is coming off of a career year both offensively and defensive for the Black and Gold. He had a career-high 30 hits, 16 runs and two home runs as well as setting a personal best with 14 RBI on the year. While behind the plate, Seagle also had a program-best in runners caught stealing at 18, eclipsing his own previous record of 16.

Seagle is currently Appalachian State’s leading base protector, having caught 47 would-be base stealers in his three-year career, most in the program since at least 2003. He also holds the lowest stolen base against percentage for any catcher at .674 (97-for-144).

For his career in the batter’s box, Seagle has 69 hits, 10 doubles and 31 RBI in 145 games behind the plate.

Seagle becomes the 43rd Mountaineer to hear his name called in the MLB Draft since 1969 and the 14th player in the last five years. He is the second Mountaineer to be selected in this year’s 40-round draft, joining teammate Matt Brill (12th round, No. 368 overall).

