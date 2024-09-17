Celebrating and Preserving Local Heritage: Watauga County Heritage Museum One Step Closer to Reality

Representing the charter members of the recently-formed Watauga County Heritage Museum (committee), these individuals were recognized for their love for heritage and history during the group’s first public meeting on Saturday, Sept. 14. Photo by Sherrie Norris

By Sherrie Norris

After nearly a year of talking, planning and gathering support for a much-needed chapter in Watauga County’s history and heritage, a group of visionaries came together to celebrate a major milestone on Saturday, Sept. 14.

Honoring their past, with a mission to preserve and protect it all for future generations, this group of about 30 people, along with families and friends, publicly proclaimed on Saturday that they are moving ahead with plans to establish a heritage museum for Watauga County.

Chaired by Diane Cornett-Deal, the Watauga County Heritage Museum committee, officially recognized on Saturday as charter members, is comprised of citizens representing longtime families from every corner of the county, and all with a passion for preserving local history.

Having met regularly since December 2023, the group agreed that Saturday’s gathering — its first annual meeting of what they hope to be many — celebrates and honors the museum’s establishment.

With a five-year plan in place — with 2024 laying the ground work, ie: establishing bylaws, electing a Board of Directors and Executive committee, securing incorporation and a nonprofit status, recruiting members, securing support from the Watauga County Commission, for starters — the museum should become a reality by 2028.

Years two through four will include securing financial allocations, applying for grants, filling all committee seats, selecting a site for the museum, gathering artifacts for displays that represent Watauga County, implementing educational programs and cultural activities — and that’s just the beginning.

At Saturday’s event, held in the fellowship hall at Grace Lutheran Church in Boone, it was easy to see that this group of dedicated individuals, the majority of which have deep roots in Watauga County, has been diligently working behind the scenes to reach an impressive status in such a short amount of time.

“It’s been an interesting trip,” Cornett-Deal said as she described the last few months of helping bring the idea of a museum closer to reality. At her side through it all, Mary Moretz, added “We’re not quitting until it’s finished!”

Cornett-Deal reviewed with those present the mission and goals of the museum and gave an overview of accomplishments, to date.

“We don’t want our history to be lost,” she stated. “We are committed to see this happen. It is important that we preserve our history, to tell our story before someone else comes in and tells it for us.”

Lee Stroupe, far right, proudly accepts his certificate as one of the founding members of Watauga County’s Heritage Museum, presented by Brenda Councill, far left, and Mary Moretz, center. Photo by Sherrie Norris

Cornett-Deal and Moretz are among 13 of the charter members elected to serve on the Board of Directors for the museum. Other board members include: Braxton Eggers, Charlie Wallin, Charlie Sellers, Brenda Councill, Nathan Miller, Lee Stroupe, Donna McNeil, L.D. Hagaman, Steve Sudderth, Eunice Johnson and Sam Adams. The executive committee includes Diane Cornett-Deal, chairman, Steve Sudderth, vice-chair, Mary Moretz, secretary, Judy Moretz, interim treasurer, Braxton Eggers, Charlie Wallin and Charlie Sellers.

During Saturday’s program, which included a meal catered by Dan’l Boone Inn, various topics were covered: minutes from former meetings, treasurer’s report, introduction of board members and officers, presentation of charter member certificates, fundraising plans for the future, and last but not least, Cornett-Deal stressed, supportive comments on behalf of the county and state, offered by Watauga County Commissioners Charlie Wallin and Braxton Eggers.

“We are extremely pleased that Commissioners Wallin and Eggers have agreed to be part of our journey as a bi-partisan group doing what’s best for our county,” she said.

Wallin and Eggers spoke of their commitments, both personally and professionally, and reminded their audience that preserving local heritage is something they will support as much as possible — and that politics has no part to play in it.

Eggers emphasized that a history museum for Watauga County is long overdue, reminding his audience that “all surrounding counties already have this in place,” and reiterating, “We are way behind in helping keep the past and our legacy alive.”

An impressive power-point program loop played throughout the evening, depicting many scenes and interesting characters related to Watauga’s history; it was created by local, internationally-recognized artist, Brenda Councill, who also designed the museum’s logo, and the area’s newest historic monument which will be unveiled soon.

Entertainment for the event was provided by Mary Greene, Michael Stam, John Templeton and Tyler Hoskins. Door prizes included floral arrangements from each table, along with a silent auction featuring lovely seasonal baskets filled with area-inspired gifts, books and more.

Cornett-Deal and Moretz thanked everyone for helping kick-off the future of Watauga County Heritage Museum, including the aforementioned, as well as Adam Rhyne, who presented ideas and offered his expertise in future fundraising efforts; Doris Stam, author of a new soon-to-be released book related to local history, and others, including Attorney Stacy “Four” Eggers for his legal services, and Grace Lutheran Church for providing meeting space.

In conclusion, Cornett-Deal added, “With a lot of help and (financial) support from natives and residents of Watauga County, we can do this. But, it’s going to take a lot of hard work going forward.” She also mentioned that volunteers are currently needed to serve on various committees.

For more information, Cornett-Deal can be reached through FB messaging or by calling (828) 964-6322.

Brenda Councill, center, engages in lively conversation with fellow museum charter members, Floyd Hicks, at left, and Braxton Eggers, right. Photo by Sherrie Norris

Watauga County Commissioners Braxton Eggers, at left, and Charlie Wallin, right, pledge their personal and professional support for the Watauga County Heritage Museum as its future unfolds. Photo by Sherrie Norris

Mary Moretz, pictured left, and Diane Cornett-Deal, at right, have led the efforts of area citizens to form a local heritage group with big plans for the future. Photo by Sherrie Norris

Nothing beats live mountain music performed by some of the area’s most talented musicians, as this photo depicts Mary Greene, Michael Stam, Tyler Hoskins and John Templeton doing what they do best at Saturday’s event. Photo by Sherrie Norris

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

