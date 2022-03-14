BOONE 150: Let’s Celebrate!

The Town of Boone was established in 1872. The community is working together to celebrate the last 150 years. Boone 150 is our local government, residents, nonprofit organizations, businesses, faith leaders, and civic organizations all working together to make 2022 a year to remember.

Here is the current, and growing, list of opportunities to celebrate Boone 150:

– Watauga Democrat’s Boone 150 edition is currently on the shelves

– March 26 – Boone Reads Together with the Watauga Public Library, Boone Before Boone by Dr. Tom Whyte

– March 31 – April 2 – Global Roots of Appalachian Mountain Dance symposium

– April – High County Magazine “Boone 150” edition arrives

– April 1 – Earth First Friday

– April 2 – Opening day for the Watauga County Farmer’s Market

– April 23 – Spring Thaw with Draba at Daniel Boone Park / Horn in the West amphitheater

– May 6 – Downtown Boone First Friday

– May 14 – Pinecones & Pages Literary Festival at Daniel Boone Park

– June 3 – First Friday – downtown Boone

– June 10-11 – Jazzfest – throughout High Country

– June 17-18 – Boonerang

– June 23-25 – Blue Ridge Community Theater’s “Happy Birthday Boone” at Appalachian Theatre

– June 24 – Summer Concert at the Jones House

– July 1 – Summer Concert at the Jones House with the Community Band

– July 3 – Community Celebration at Clawson-Burnley Park with ASU Arts and Cultural Programs

– July 3 – Concert at State Farm Parking Lot

– July 3 – Town of Boone’s fireworks

– July 4 – Independence Day Parade – downtown Boone

– July 8, 15, 22, 29 – Summer Concert at the Jones House

– August 5, 12, 26 – Summer Concert at the Jones House

– August 19 – Doc Watson Day – Jones House and Appalachian Theatre

– Sept 2 – First Friday in downtown Boone

– Sept 9-11 – Antlers & Acorns songwriter festival

– October 7 – Buskerfest in downtown Boone

– Nov 4 – First Friday in downtown Boone

– Dec 2 – Festive First Friday in downtown Boone

– Dec 10 – Downtown Boone Holiday Parade

To find out details about these and more events visit: www.boone150.com.

Courtesy of the Boone 150 committee

