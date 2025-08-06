Celebrate National Farmers’ Market Week at the King Street Market

BOONE, N.C. — The King Street Farmers’ Market will be joining Farmers Markets across the country in celebrating National Farmers Market week on Tuesday, August 12th

Join the King Street Market on August 12th, 2025 from 3:30 to 6:30pm for a day of celebration! With facepainting, live music, a cooking demonstration, community organizations and all of the incredible products grown and made with love by our vendors, this is a market you won’t want to miss!

National Farmers Market Week is an annual celebration the first week of August, proclaimed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and coordinated by the Farmers Market Coalition (FMC), a membership-based nonprofit organization that supports farmers markets nationwide through training, technical assistance, and network-building. Each year, FMC’s National Farmers Market Week Campaign highlights the vital role farmers markets play within our nation’s local food systems. For more than fifty years, farmers markets have influenced the way Americans eat, shop, and connect to their food, their farmers, and one another. Farmers markets are more than market places, they are places where neighbors learn, grow, and work together.

The King Street Market (KSM) began in 2017, as a supplemental week-day market, catered towards those who might work on the weekends or need access to a farmers market with later, afternoon hours. In addition to increasing local food accessibility for customers, our market also provides another avenue for local vendors and small business owners to reach our community. The KSM currently hosts 15-20 unique vendors each week, selling a wide variety of products, including excellent summer produce such as summer squash, tomatoes, sweet corn, eggplants and cabbage, as well as craft goods such as tallow lotions, candles and pottery. For vendors without brick and mortar establishments, farmers markets provide an essential platform for their businesses to thrive!

“Boone is unique in its ability to provide multiple local markets each week, allowing our community to access the abundance of food, crafts, and other goods that our farmers and small-business owners provide,” said Sarah Sandreuter, Farmers Market Assistant Manager at Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture. “With both the Watauga County Farmers Market hosted every Saturday from 8:00-12:00pm, and The King Street Market on Tuesdays from 3:30-6:30pm, access to our local economy is strong in the High Country. Show your love and support for this region by shopping local this week!”

The King Street Market is proud to be part of the effort to support our small businesses and farmers. In 2024 alone, the market made a total of over $111,000 in sales.The KSM also participates in the Double Up Food Bucks program, which doubles the value of all SNAP/EBT, WIC and Senior FMNP benefits up to $75. This program allowed over $10,000 to stay in our community economy in 2024 by giving customers the ability to spend more of their money at our farmers markets.

Come by this Tuesday from 3:30-6:30pm to enjoy all that our market has to offer! And don’t forget to bring your SNAP/EBT or SUNBucks card, WIC card or Senior FMNP vouchers to the manager’s booth to double the value of your benefits and shop local food at half price!

About King Street Farmers’ Market

The King Street Farmers’ Market, powered by Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture, is a spacious, outdoor market that operates every Tuesday from May through October in the flat grassy field at 126 Poplar Grove Connector, Boone. The King Street Market is designed with working families in mind to give them the perfect opportunity to shop local during the week.

For more information about featured vendors and special events, customers are encouraged to follow us on Facebook @KingStreetMkt and on Instagram @kingstreetmarket. For general inquiries or to be added to our weekly newsletter, please email farmersmarkets@brwia.org.

About Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture

Formed in 2003, Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture (BRWIA) is a women-led organization that builds an equitable, sustainable High Country local food system by supporting producers and cultivating community connections that educate, inspire, and increase the demand for local food. To learn more about BRWIA, please visit www.brwia.org.