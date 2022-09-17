CCC&TI Biopharmaceutical Technology Program Hosts Open House and Information Sessions

The new Biopharmaceutical Technology lab cleanroom on the Caldwell Campus of CCC&TI

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute will host open house and information session events next week for the new Biopharmaceutical Technology program with three opportunities for prospective students to learn more about the program and tour the facilities.

The events are scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 20 at 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 24 at 10 a.m. in J Building on the Caldwell Campus in Hudson. Prospective students are invited to attend any session, each of which will include tours of the new biopharmaceutical labs, classrooms and simulated cleanroom.

CCC&TI is only the second community college in the state to offer an Associate in Applied Sciences degree in Biopharmaceutical Technology, and the only one that offers it west of Raleigh. The program was added in 2020 in response to the growing pharmaceutical industry in Caldwell County and its need for workers.

The program offers a comprehensive curriculum in bioprocessing that includes hands-on learning in a state-of-the-art cleanroom and lab. CCC&TI’s biopharmaceutical cleanroom has the technology to facilitate simulated drug development and contract manufacturing. The program is also supported by an active advisory board of the professionals in the field.

During the events, prospective students can tour the biopharmaceutical cleanroom lab and hear from Caridad Smith, CCC&TI’s Director of the Biopharmaceutical Technology Program. Smith will provide details on the college’s training and manufacturing capabilities and share information about opportunities for internships, apprenticeships, and job openings in the biopharmaceutical/pharmaceutical and other life science industries.

The Biopharmaceutical Technology Program and the information sessions will be held in CCC&TI’s Career Center (J Building). For more information or to RSVP for one of the information sessions, visit www.cccti.edu/BioPharm.

CCC&TI Offers BioWork Process Technician Course

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute will offer the BioWork Process Technician course this fall to prepare workers for entry-level career opportunities in some of the area’s fastest growing industries.

The BioWork Process Technician course provides basic preparation for process technician jobs in bioprocess manufacturing, pharmaceutical manufacturing and chemical manufacturing. The course will include understanding the role of a process technician, safety, quality processes, measuring process variables, transforming matter, process technology (including processing equipment and plant utilities), controlling the process, maintaining sterile processes and growing living cells.

The BioWork Process Technician course is scheduled for Mondays and Wednesdays, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., from Oct. 3 to Dec. 14 on the Caldwell Campus in Hudson. The course will combine classroom lecture and online instruction. The total cost for the course is $263, which includes textbook.

For more information or to reserve a seat for the BioWork Process Technician course, please call 828-726-2242.

