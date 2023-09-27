“Casual Conversations” with Andrew Braitman and Kevin Beck at Carlton Gallery

Andrew Braitman and Kevin Beck with their paintings. Photo courtesy of Carlton Gallery.

Carlton Gallery plans “Casual Conversations” with artists Andrew Braitman and Kevin Beck on Saturday, September 30, 2-4 pm. This is part of the “Diverse Imaginings in Landscapes” exhibit ongoing at the gallery. Braitman and Beck will share their observations and thoughts on painting the landscape and extend a question-and-answer time for visitors after their talks. Everyone is invited to enjoy an afternoon filled with their insightful dialogue while enjoying light hors d’oeuvres.

Local artist, Kevin Beck, renders paintings that project colors, shadows, and the atmospheres of the landscape. He is a plein air painter whose landscapes bring out the beauty found in all four seasons. The calming lull of water in rivers and streams, a grand cascading waterfall, scenic vistas, and the serenity of forests are some of the subject matter Beck captures on canvas to convey a sense of mystery and mood that is ageless. He says, “I have great respect for the craft of painting and as such, I am a constant student. I work with the best materials available to create works of lasting value for my collectors.”

Kevin Beck’s “Watauga River Series 7.” Photo courtesy of Carlton Gallery.

Kevin Beck’s “Turnpike.” Photo courtesy of Carlton Gallery.

Andrew Braitman is a long-standing gallery artist of national stature and a full-time painter for over 45 years. He has the talent, imagination, and experience to create his abstract landscapes with a connection to nature’s beauty, along with the balance of organic elements. Braitman’s artwork is comprised of thick paint, texture, an extraordinary color palette, and a surprise in each painting which brings life and signature to his immense body of work. He says, “I absolutely love painting. I find it to be a constant challenge and reward and thoroughly enjoy sharing that love with anyone who wants to learn an insight into its magic.”

Andrew Braitman’s “Fishing Creek.” Photo courtesy of Carlton Gallery.

Andrew Braitman’s “Soft and Savage Heat.” Photo courtesy of Carlton Gallery.

New landscape paintings by Monique Carr, Connie Winters, Mary Kamerer, Jean Rupprecht, Gina Strumpf, Amos Westmoreland, Holly Glasscock, Sharon Rusch Shaver, Kate Worm, Kim Abernethy, Karin Neuvirth, Philip Ramsey, and Linda Apriletti can be viewed in the “Diverse Imaginings in Landscapes” exhibit. Their artwork is created in their distinct color palette and individual panache, along with their personal interpretation of their subject matter.Visit Carlton Gallery on Saturday, September 30, 2-4 pm for this free event to view exciting artwork and hold “Casual Conversations” with Andrew Braitman and Kevin Beck. The gallery is located 10 miles South of Boone, 7 miles North of Linville or Banner Elk, and 8 miles from Blowing Rock in the Grandfather Mountain community. Gallery hours are 10 to 5 Tuesday through Saturday and 11:30 to 5:30 on Sunday. For more information on workshops, artists, or exhibitions. Visit www.carltongallery.com or call (828) 963-4288.

