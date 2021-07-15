Casting Bread’s 6th Annual Ducky Regatta Launches July 24

Casting Bread’s 6th Annual Ducky Regatta will be held virtually on Saturday, July 24, 2021, beginning at 11 a.m. The event features multiple heats of duck races on the Middlefork River that culminate with the championship race for a cash prize of $300.

Sponsor duck entries for $5 each by visiting www.increasefoodsecurity.org. All proceeds benefit the work of Casting Bread to increase food security by providing food, compassion and community.

“We plan to return to an in-person event next year, with a few special additions in the works,” reports Sam Garrett, Casting Bread’s executive director. “Even virtually, the Ducky Regatta is a lot of fun, and we look forward to hosting this exciting event for a great cause!”

The race heats and championship race will be streamed on Casting Bread’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/casting-bread-food-pantry. Like and follow for the latest updates.

Casting Bread is an IRS-designated 501(c)(3) organization founded in 2006. Each month, Casting Bread distributes an average of 19,000 pounds of food to 640 individuals, and it happens thanks to volunteers who work over 2,000 hours a month. To learn more about Casting Bread, visit www.increasefoodsecurity.org.

