Casting Bread thankful following celebration dinner and auction at Blowing Rock Conference Center

Diann Miller introducing Jason Wood before she presented him with the 2022 Janet Specht Volunteer of the Year Award.

BLOWING ROCK, N.C. – Nov. 10, 2022 – For the first time since 2019, Casting Bread hosted its Celebration Dinner and Auction at Blowing Rock Conference Center on November 3. Over 100 attendees joined the festivities, which included chances to bid on private chef experiences, local art, and an eye-catching area rug from The Rug Company, among other items. Guests also purchased entries for a raffle that featured hand-carved wood servings and décor pieces, original artwork, photography on aluminum, and many other treasures. Blowing Rock Conference Center served a delicious meal before the first-ever Janet Specht Volunteer of the Year Award was presented to Jason Wood.

The evening’s event raised nearly $20,000 to help fulfill Casting Bread’s vision to increase food security in the High Country. “We feel blessed to be surrounded by so many who love and support the work we do to provide food, compassion, and community,” shared Diann Miller, Casting Bread’s operations manager.

Casting Bread thanks all the people, organizations, and companies that made the night a success, including the following:

Platinum sponsors: Blowing Rock Conference Center, Sunset & Vine, The Mustard Seed, Walmart

Other Supporters: Amy Van Devender, Angie Gregg, Beth Lyons, Bistro Roca Antlers Bar, Blue Ridge Energy,Bolick and Traditions Pottery, Café Violette, Cara Hayes, Chef Aidan Waite, Chuck and Sue Germain, Clean Eatz Boone, Cornerstone Christian Books, Gifts & Gallery, Craig York, Dawn Stearns at Wild Birds Galore & More, de la CRUZ Farms, Earl Davis, Garnet Rose Soap Company, Georgia Hall, Gideon Ridge Inn, Harris Teeter of Boone, Heavenly Touch Day Spa & Tanning, High Country Woodworks, J.W. Tweeds, Jersey Mike’s Subs, Karen Maugans Gallery, Log House Florist, Lowes Foods, Lynn Hill, Makoto’s Japanese Steak House and Sushi Bar, Mark and Beth Miller, Monkee’s of Blowing Rock, Mo’s Boots and Carhartt, Mountain Vista Window Washing, Najla’s Boutique, Neaco, Rachael Salmon, Red Onion Café, Serves You Right!, Six Pence Pub, Steve Pace at Bouquet Florist, LLC, Tazmaraz Boutique, The Gilded Lily by Patra, The Rug Company, The Speckled Trout Restaurant & Bottle Shop, Vera BradleyTo find out more about Casting Bread and help increase food security, visit www.increasefoodsecurity.org, drop off food in Travis’s Lunchbox at Boone Drug’s Deerfield, King Street, and New Market locations, or, from November 10 through December 20, drop off food at Walmart in Boone.

The capacity crowd that gave almost $20,000 to increase food security.

The amazing staff at the Blowing the Blowing Rock Conference Center preparing dinner.

Table 9 before the event.

