Carolina West Wireless Announces Successful Results in FCC Low Band Spectrum Auction

Carolina West Wireless, the premier wireless carrier in western North Carolina, successfully participated in the recent Federal Communication Commission (FCC) incentive spectrum auction and was awarded additional spectrum holdings.

As a result of an investment of approximately $10.2 million, Carolina West Wireless secured additional spectrum in 32 counties in Western North Carolina and Northeastern Tennessee spanning a population of over 2.2 million people. “Our successful participation in the FCC spectrum auction illustrates our commitment to continuing to provide the best wireless network in western North Carolina.

This additional low-band spectrum acquisition will enable Carolina West Wireless to strengthen and expand existing LTE coverage and increase capacity to meet the growing business and consumer demand for more mobile data – as well as creating the network foundation for the next generation of wireless services,” said Slayton Stewart, CEO of Carolina West Wireless.

On March 29, 2016, the FCC commenced the first-ever “incentive auction” designed to repurpose spectrum for new uses. Authorized by Congress in 2012, the auction used market forces to align the use of broadcast airwaves with 21st century consumer demands for video and broadband services.

The auction preserves a robust broadcast TV industry while enabling stations to generate additional revenues that they can invest into programming and services to the communities they serve. By making valuable “low-band” airwaves available for wireless broadband, the incentive auction will benefit consumers by easing congestion on wireless networks, laying the groundwork for “fifth generation” (5G) wireless services and applications, and spurring job creation and economic growth, according to the FCC.

About Carolina West Wireless

Carolina West Wireless was formed in 1991 and is owned by a partnership consisting of Skyline Telephone, Surry Telephone, and Wilkes Telecommunications. Headquartered in Wilkesboro, North Carolina, Carolina West Wireless provides its customers in ten (10) western North Carolina counties with innovative technology including high speed data and mobile services, the latest wireless devices, and competitive wireless service plans that provide national coverage. For more information, visit www.carolinawest.com or call 800.235.5007.

About the Federal Communications Commission

The Federal Communications Commission regulates interstate and international communications by radio, television, wire, satellite, and cable in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and U.S. territories. An independent U.S. government agency overseen by Congress, the commission is the United States’ primary authority for communications laws, regulation and technological innovation. It was established by the Communications Act of 1934 as an independent U.S. government agency and is directly responsible to Congress. For more information, visit www.fcc.gov.

