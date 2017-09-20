Carolina Climbers Coalition and Access Fund Protect Buckeye Knob and the Barn Boulders

Published Wednesday, September 20, 2017 at 12:00 pm

Carolina Climbers Coalition (CCC) is pleased to announce the purchase of Buckeye Knob in Watauga County, North Carolina. The purchase was made possible with a $120,000 loan from the Access Fund Climbing Conservation Loan Program. CCC and adjacent landowners also worked together to donate access and recreation easements, providing access to Buckeye Knob and permanent climbing access to the nearby Barn Boulders.

Located just outside of Boone, Buckeye Knob and the Barn Boulders are home to problems ranging from V1 to V14 and host some of North Carolina’s hardest boulder problems. Thanks to the nature of the stone and the fantastic landings, there is also a circuit of problems from V1 to V3 that has been the start of many ongoing bouldering obsessions among Carolina climbers.

Buckeye Knob was privately owned by the Highland Forestry Land and Timber company, and local climber Joey Henson approached the company about selling the property to climbers. The CCC and Access Fund joined forces to support this project, and working collaboratively with the timber company, they reached a deal to purchase the 55-acre tract for $145,000 for permanent climbing access and conservation.

The Barn Boulders sits on private land adjacent to Buckeye Knob. After seeing climbers come forward to purchase Buckeye, the owners of the Barn Boulders offered to make climbing access official and protected through an access easement onto their property. The easement also provides official access to parking and trails.

“These two properties together represent the best granite bouldering in the Boone area, with amazing lines and perfectly flat landings,” says Joey Henson, who has developed and stewarded the area for years. “The rock is an extremely solid granitic gneiss with an ideal variety of sizes and shapes—cracks, aretes, roofs and slabs. Short walls and large, round freestanding boulders are

strewn across the mountain slope, offering over 500 boulder problems on 180 boulders just 10 miles west of Boone.”

“Buckeye Knob is the second largest purchase by dollar amount in the CCC’s history and the largest by acreage,” says Brian Payst, CCC President. “We are beyond excited to not only permanently protect the bouldering, but also the unique character of the area and the forest where the boulders are found. This is truly a treasured area in a part of the state that is home to a lot of high-quality climbing on public lands. The project would not have been possible without the support of the Access Fund.”

Local climbers and visitors alike will now have access to this fantastic area, which is the first climber-owned property in North Carolina’s High Country region. Buckeye Knob joins Laurel Knob, Hidden Valley, and the Rumbling Bald West Side Boulders in the CCC’s portfolio of protected areas. Trail days will be organized soon to shore up the existing trails and start the work on a new trail system.

“This project is a perfect example of how a local climbing organization, with the support of the Access Fund, can move quickly to preserve and protect a treasured resource,” says the Access Fund’s National Access Director Joe Sambataro. “The CCC and Access Fund have a long history of successful and sustainable projects, and we are excited to support a great conservation victory for the region.”

The local climbing community has already responded with fundraisers and over $10,000 in donations to help fund the acquisition and reduce the size of the loan. The CCC will be fundraising to pay off the $120,000 loan, allowing the Access Fund to re-invest those dollars to save another climbing area. Fundraising for the acquisition and future parking and trail improvements is already underway, and it will be a focus of this year’s Triple Crown Bouldering Series. You can support the protection of Buckeye Knob and the Barn Boulders by making a tax deductible donation to the Carolina Climbers Coalition at:

carolinaclimbers.org/projects/buckeyeknob.

About Carolina Climbers Coalition

The Carolina Climber’s Coalition was established in 1995 with the purposes of preserving the natural environment, promoting safe climbing practices, and preserving climber’s access to climbing areas in North and South Carolina. The Carolina Climbers Coalition has a track record of success with their ownership of Laurel Knob, the West side boulders at Rumbling Bald, Hidden Valley and their regular leases of the Asheboro boulders and Sauratown. For more information, visit www.carolinaclimbers.org.

About Access Fund

Access Fund is the national advocacy organization that keeps climbing areas open and conserves the climbing environment. Founded in 1991, Access Fund supports and represents millions of climbers nationwide in all forms of climbing: rock climbing, ice climbing, mountaineering, and bouldering. Six core programs support the mission on national and local levels: climbing policy and advocacy, stewardship and conservation, local support and mobilization, land acquisition and protection, risk management and landowner support, and education. Since 1991, Access Fund has supported 64 land acquisitions by land trusts, public entities, and local climbing organizations, totaling 17,188 acres across twenty-seven states. For more information, visit www.accessfund.org.

