Carlton Gallery Hosts Winter Group Exhibition at Holiday Open House 

Freeman Beard – Sheds on a Winter’s Day 16×20 at Carlton Gallery

Carlton Gallery hosts its 40th Anniversary Winter Group Exhibition and Small Works with a Holiday Open House on Friday, November 25 and Saturday, November 26 – 10 to 5. This event is a good opportunity to start the season enjoying fine art, holiday sweets, hot cider, and sharing in community spirit. Some of the standing gallery artists plan to greet visitors and art patrons during this peaceful season of love and light.

This exhibition has small new paintings by Monique Carr, Freeman Beard, Mary Kamerer, Jean Rupprecht, Connie Winters, Nicholas Stewart, Linda Apriletti, and Amos Westmoreland. These small paintings are red birds, bunnies, landscapes with a winter palette, holiday compositions, and a golden retriever puppy in a Santa hat. The paintings are rendered in oil, acrylic, mixed media, and watercolor.

Egidio Antonaccio – Quiet Winter Evening 18×24

The seasonally decorated gallery features paintings by Tonya Bottomley, Andrew Braitman, Egidio Antonaccio, Lisa Boardwine, Lori Hill, Toni Carlton, Debbie Arnold, Kate Worm, Warren Dennis, Vae Hamilton, Trena McNabb, Laura Hughes and Karin Neuvirth. These talented artists render non-objective abstracts, abstracted and traditional landscapes, mixed media, and visionary paintings in their distinct styles.

Clay sculpture by artists Eric Reichard, Ralph Mello, and Scott Stockdale includes tall urns, vases, and bowls in unique shapes with beautiful glazes.

Cindy Pacileo presents her “Women of Peace” figurative sculptures in different poses. Abstract figurative clay sculptures by Mary-Ann Prack are crafted in primary colors with a geometric purity of form and surface detail. The size of her work ranges from 1 to 8 feet in height.

John Turner exhibits decorative clay bowls and urns in his signature finishes. He also exhibits his new line of clay pendants which make great stocking stuffers.

Molly Lithgo and Jim Rientjes exhibit their hand built, hand painted and beautiful functional vases, mugs, trays, spoon rests, butter dishes and more.

The gallery is located 10 miles south of Boone, 7 miles north of Linville or Banner Elk and 8 miles from Blowing Rock in the Grandfather Mountain community. Hours are 10 to 5 Tuesday through Saturday and 11:30 to 5:30 on Sunday.

Courtesy of Carlton Gallery.

Freeman Beard – Snow Shadows 22×28 – at Carlton Gallery

Amos Westmoreland – Santa’s Helper 16×12

Pink Friday Nicholas Stewart 8×10 oil

Monique Carr – Out of the Blue – Oil on panel, 16X 12

Jean Ruppreche – Holiday Cheer – 11×14

