Carlton Gallery Hosts 41st Autumn Group Exhibition

Debbie Arnold’s “Magic Carpet Ride.” Photo courtesy of Carlton Gallery.

Carlton Gallery hosts its 41st Autumn Group Exhibition on Saturday October 7, 2-5 pm. Some of the gallery’s standing artists exhibit new artwork in all media and plan to attend this exhibition to greet visitors and patrons. All are welcome to this free event on October 7, 2-5 pm. to view stunning artwork with many in beautiful autumn colors of the High County, while enjoying community spirit and light hors d’oeuvres.

This exhibition presents “The Resonance of Presence” highlighting the contemporary artwork of local artists Lori Hill, Debbie Arnold, and Toni Carlton.

The artwork of Lori Hill is introspective and allegorical and tends to fall into different “series” with themes that overlap, recur and do not completely end. She renders paintings with patterns and colors that occur naturally in plant life and those sacred places she goes to gain perspective and peace.

Lori Hill’s “Tea and Tornados”. Photo courtesy of Carlton Gallery.

Hill renders her paintings with layered media (printed paper, paint, and ink). She scratches, scrapes and sands back into the layers to reveal traces of images, symbols, patterns, and colors underneath. The artwork of Hill tells a personal story in her life which transposes on canvas to a thought provoking and deeply mesmerizing painting. Hill says, “I find it to be a rewarding process and very interesting to see how the artwork changes from start to finish”.

Debbie Arnold’s unique signature style of painting developed from combining fluidity and lightness from her years as a watercolorist with the capability of acrylics to be layered. Her artwork is best described as a stream of consciousness from which emerges inner methodologies. She uses thin washes of paint with many layers of transparent colors in each painting. The light shimmering through the many layers of warm and cool colors, along with the textures make her complex paintings glow.

Arnold says, “My paintings end up not only being very subjective, but with images that I can strongly relate. They often mirror my life in a spiritual metaphor”.

Toni Carlton enjoys using multimedia including transfer images, calligraphy, touch drawings, acrylic paints and gels combined with hand woven fibers created on looms built by her father and grandfather for her mixed media paintings. She calls her unique style “Art Blessings” which is an offering for not only the creative arts; but also, meditation, expression of energy through movement, sound, voice, writing prayers and art making. Carlton is inspired by different cultures, expressing movement and sacred connotations as she continues her artistic journey. She says, “I hope my original paintings open hearts and touch souls to inspire and lift spirits. I will continue making art that is healing and helpful to develop an understanding of our interconnectedness.”

Toni Carlton’s “Heart of Hearts.”

The geometric non-objective abstracts by Tonya Bottomley convey a sense of simplicity and purity, while the oil and cold wax abstracts of Lisa Boardwine are created by laying of textures, marks, and color to render a painting in a subconscious and intuitive process.

The artwork of Marion Cloaninger is created with bold colors and elements of collage to make innovative and imaginative feminine figures. The oil paintings of Lisa Bartell focus on a female figure or figures in a composition of fantasy and abstraction rendered in a bright, bold palette with a narrative that allows the viewer to insert their own story.

Kate Worm’s figurative paintings convey an understanding of the balance between warm and cool colors, so her paintings are not floating between two temperatures. She utilizes printmaker’s rollers called brayers to create her signature figurative artwork.

The clay figurative sculpture of Mary-Ann Prack is created in distinctive, precise, and with geometric purity of surface and form. Each sculpture is made with specially formulated clay with stone-like hardiness, strength, and consistency suitable for large-scale clay construction. Each sculpture is unique with its own personality.

This 41st Autumn Group Exhibition also showcases new landscape paintings by Andrew Braitman, Egidio Antonaccio, Kevin Beck, Monique Carr, Kim Abernethy, Karen Neuvirth, Linda Apriletti, Amos Westmoreland, and Freeman Beard which utilize their individual technique, color palette, and perception of the landscape. Their subject matter ranges from local waterfalls, rivers and streams, scenic vistas, and woodlands covering all four seasons.

Carlton Gallery’s Autumn Group Exhibition features a wide variety of fine art in paintings, glass, wood, clay, sculpture, wearable fiber, and jewelry. Owner and artist, Toni Carlton, selects artwork from traditional to contemporary displaying the finest craftsmanship by the local, and regional artisans the gallery is pleased to represent.

The gallery is located 10 miles south of Boone, 7 miles north of Linville or Banner Elk and 8 miles from Blowing Rock in the Grandfather Mountain community. Gallery hours are 10 am to 5 pm. Tuesday through Saturday and 11:30 am to 5:30 pm on Sunday. For more information on workshops, artists or exhibitions visit www.carltongallery.com or call (828) 963-4288.

Courtesy of Carlton Gallery.

