Candidate Filing Officially Underway for 2022 Election Season; Filing Ends on December 17

By Nathan Ham

With 2022 primaries just three months away, candidates started filing to run for office in North Carolina on Monday. Interested individuals have until noon on December 17 to run for election in 2022.

Locally, four people have filed to run for the Watauga County Board of Education: Ron Cutlip, Dustin Cole Kerley, Jennie Hanifan and Chad Cole.

Sheriff Len “L.D.” Hagaman, a Democrat, has riled for re-election. David B. Searcy has filed to run for sheriff on the Republican ticket. Searcy ran against Hagaman in 2018.

Two incumbent Watauga County Commissioners have filed for re-election so far. Democrat Billy Kennedy is running again for his District 3 seat and Democrat Larry Turnbow is running again for his District 4 seat. Republican Braxton Eggers file to run for the District 3 seat and Democrat Angela Laws King filed to run for the District 1 seat.

Republican Charles M. Haynes has filed to run for Watauga County Clerk of Superior Court.

At the state level, incumbent Republican Rep. Ray Pickett is seeking re-election for his NC House District 93 seat.

So far, four people in the state have filed for the United States Senate seat vacated by the retirement of Richard Burr. Rett Newton of Beaufort is the lone Democrat to file for the seat so far. Three Republicans, Benjamin E. Griffiths of Cleveland, Lee A. Brian of Clayton and Lichia Sibhatu of Raleigh, have filed to run for the Senate seat.

There have been 13 people file to run for selected judicial seats in North Carolina:

NC Supreme Court Associate Justice Seat 3: Lucy Inman (Democrat), Richard Dietz (Republican)

NC Supreme Court Associate Justice Seat 5: Sam J. Ervin IV (Democrat), April C. Wood (Republican), Trey Allen (Republican)

NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 8: Julee Tate Flood (Republican)

NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 9: Beth Freshwater-Smith (Republican), Donna Stroud (Republican)

NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 10: Gale Murray Adams (Democrat), John M. Tyson (Republican)

NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 11: Darren Jackson (Democrat), Michael J. Standing (Republican)

NC District Court Judge, District 24 Seat 1: Tom McMurray (Republican)

Court Resumes Candidate Filing for US House, NC Senate and NC House

Candidate filing for the U.S. House, N.C. House, and N.C. Senate will begin at 8 a.m. Tuesday, December 7, following a Monday evening reversal of an earlier order suspending filing for those offices.

The full North Carolina Court of Appeals Monday evening vacated the temporary stay issued earlier Monday by a three-judge panel of that court. That stay had meant that candidates for U.S. House, N.C. House, and N.C. Senate could not file their candidacy paperwork on Monday.

U.S. House candidates file with the State Board of Elections at the Exposition Center on the N.C. State Fairgrounds, located at 4285 Trinity Road, Raleigh, N.C. Candidates, guests, and members of the media should enter the Fairgrounds through Gate 9 on Trinity Road; they should exit through Gate 5 onto Youth Center Road.

Candidates for N.C. Senate and N.C. House file at their respective county board of elections office.

Candidates may file daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through December 16, and from 8 a.m. to noon on the last day of filing, December 17.

